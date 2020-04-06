Volunteer Country
Best Plays of 2019: No. 9 Bryce Thompson's 3 Interception Game

Matthew Ray

Bryce Thompson has been making big-time plays for Jeremy Pruitt since his freshman season, but on November 2nd against UAB, Thompson had a career night. His three pick game tied a single-game record held by eight former Vols. On these brief articles, we strive to bring some sports moments back into your life during this crazy time, so take a look at Thompson's career night below. If you missed number ten, you can see it here.

Tune in tomorrow for number eight on the list of top plays from the 2019 Tennessee Volunteers football season

Coach's Corner: Osovet Could be the Key to Success with Tennessee's Tight Ends

Can Joe Osovet elevate the Tennessee Tight End's Room in 2020

Brandon Martin

Part 4: Peyton Manning Discusses Monotony & Importance of Little Things During Vols Virtual QB Meeting

Matthew Ray

Instant Reaction: Vols Make Late Addition to 2020 Class

Instant Reaction to Chayce Bishop's commitment

Brandon Martin

Massive 2021 Defensive Tackle Details Recruitment, High on Vols

Can Tennessee land the state of Arkansas' best player

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Among Favorites for Highly Coveted 2021 Defensive Tackle

Tennessee has a chance to land an elite 2021 defensive tackle in Marcus Bradley

Matthew Ray

Could Brian Maurer Start at Quarterback Week 1 for Tennessee? Not according to himself

Brian Maurer voices who he thinks will start at QB week 1 for Tennessee

Jake Nichols

Best Plays of 2019: No.10 Eric Gray’s 94-Yard TD Scamper

Number 10 on the countdown of best plays from Tennessee's 2019 season. Eric Gray's 94-yard TD run

Matthew Ray

Vols Among Favorites for Top 10 Prospect Terrence Lewis

Can the Vols pull one of the nation's elite players out of Florida?

Matthew Ray

Jodean85

One Vol included on Sports Illustrated‘s Top-100 Big Board

One Tennessee Volunteer included on top-100 prospect for this year’s draft.

Matthew Ray

Report: President Trump Believes NFL Season Will Start on Time

Adam Schefter reports Trump believes NFL season will start on time.

Matthew Ray