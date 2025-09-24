Braylon Staley Speaks To Media Ahead Of Matchup Against Mississippi State On Saturday
Braylon Staley has been a great addition to the Vols and has been taking full advantage of his opportunities, and has been a key piece on offense for quarterback Joey Aguilar, who is a Heisman candidate. Here is everything he had to say in his press conference.
On how much fun it is to play in the offense right now…
“It's fun. Coach is setting us up to be in the right position. They're changing the offense up a little bit. We got more options to run different routes, and we're doing our thing.”
On how well Joey Aguilar is seeing the field and finding the open man…
“He's doing a great job making all his reads, and I guess the first person he sees open, he's throwing it up to him and making plays for him.”
On if there was any uncertainty if the guys would click fast this season…
“I always had confidence in his offense. We changed some things up, like I said. Just practicing it every day, spring ball, fall camp. I think we look pretty good doing it, and how we are clicking on offense right now.”
On the moments in camp in the summer where he thought the team might look at how explosive it is…
“Yeah, honestly, I did think the offense would be explosive like it is now in camp. We were making plays in camp, and so I had a lot of confidence going into the season.”
On how it is being on the receiving end of some of the deep passes by his quarterback…
“Having that bond with him, him being able to trust us to go attack the ball and get it. His trusting us, like I said, just allows us to make plays.”
On whether he is seeing defenses adjust to him with his early-season success…
“Yeah, they're adjusting a little bit. Adjusting a little bit. Probably like two-star looks. That's about it. That's all I'm saying.”
On not having pressure in the wide receiver room and what motivates the guys…
“It's good. Like everybody has said, we've got a lot of young guys, but they're willing to work. We all compete in that room. When we are on the field, we are making plays. So that's the best thing about that room, making plays."
On what stands out about the Mississippi State defense…
“A lot of older guys, great defense. They're sound, they're gonna be physical with us. We've got to win our one-on-one matchups.”
On watching Chris Brazzell have success to start the season…
“Man, it's been crazy. I seen a sneak peek of it last year, but this year he turned it up a little bit. Honestly, he's playing faster, much faster in his offense. Last year was his first year. I think he was still kind of out there just thinking a little bit, but I think he's so comfortable now, he's out there playing free.”
On if he knows who leads the nation in touchdown receptions….
“I do, yes, sir.”
On how much the WR room is built on confidence….
“I think you've got to have it because, if you've got on the field and you don't have it, you're not gonna do what you're supposed to do. I think you just go out there and have that confidence and do each thing right, you're gonna do it.”
On where you can build that confidence in practices or games…
“I think you just do it in practice. Honestly, it starts there. Going against a good defense like we got right now, making plays against them. It just comes natural in the game.”
On the conversations between the guys playing a lot and some of the younger guys not seeing the field a lot…
“Honestly, just staying ready. You never know when your moment's gonna come. Every time on the sideline I get back to the bench, I'm just telling them, make sure y'all stay loose, because you never know when anybody is going to go down or not.”
On going on the road and the type of challenges it presents with communication…
“It's gonna be a tough environment with the Cowbells. My dad's gonna talk about it a few. It's gonna be good communication. We got some stuff. Yeah, we're gonna be good.
On what the WR core does off the field to bond and get closer….
“Honestly, we just hang out a lot. Anybody crib we going to.”
On if the teams have Cowbells at practice…
“Yeah, we had sound, noise, yeah.”
On what the week has been like for his dad….
“Yeah, it is, but he's rooting for the Orange team, so it's gonna be cool. It's gonna be good.
On keeping the pace of starting fast in games…
“ It's important, I mean, we wanna win. So I mean, starting fast and keeping that momentum up, it's gonna be big for us in this game.
