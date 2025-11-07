Georgia vs. Mississippi State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
The Bulldogs will come out on top no matter who wins the college football matchup at Davis Wade Stadium this weekend. No. 5 Georgia will visit Mississippi State as an 8.5-point favorite after squeaking by Florida in Week 10 and still have a chance to win the SEC.
Gunner Stockton and Zachariah Branch have powered Georgia’s offense in recent weeks and the duo will likely be difficult to stop for a Mississippi State defense that’s given up at least 31 points in three of its previous four games. One Bulldogs team is clearly better equipped than the other.
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup.
Georgia vs. Mississippi Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia: -8.5 (-106)
- Mississippi State: 8.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Georgia: -310
- Mississippi State: +245
Total: 57.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia vs. Mississippi State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 8
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Simmons Davis Wade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia Record: 7-1
- Mississippi State Record: 5-4
Georgia vs. Mississippi State Key Players to Watch
Georgia
Zachariah Branch: Branch leads Georgia in receptions (45) and receiving yards (472). While he hasn’t scored a touchdown in his previous five games, he’s now caught at least eight passes in three straight contests. Branch went over the century mark in receiving yards for the first time this season against Florida and can keep his hot streak going against Mississippi State.
Mississippi State
Davon Booth: Booth leads Mississippi State with nine total touchdowns and reached the end zone twice last week despite Fluff Bothwell’s return from injury. He’s scored five touchdowns over the previous three weeks. Georgia has a strong run defense, so the home team might have to get creative and use a variety of backs to get going. Booth has been the most productive option as of late.
Georgia vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick
Georgia has more momentum right now, but that might not be enough to cover against Mississippi State.
Mississippi State is barely over .500 but has actually been one of the country’s best teams against the spread. It’s covered in seven of its eight games and is a perfect 5-0 against the spread at home.
Georgia has only covered in one of its three games away from home, so bettors should back the underdogs against the spread.
PICK: Mississippi State +8.5 (-114 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.