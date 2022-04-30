Breaking: Alontae Taylor Selected in NFL Draft

Former Tennessee Vols defensive back Alontae Taylor has been selected 49th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the second round in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Taylor is the first Vol selected in the draft and the 85th Tennessee player this century. Taylor joins Josh Palmer as the first Vol to be drafted in his class in the past two drafts.

Taylor joins Shy Tuttle, Marquez Callaway and Alvin Kamara as former Vols on the main roster in New Orleans.

Like Taylor's 2021 teammate Velus Jones Jr., the Coffee County Central High School product put together a solid offseason going through the draft process. The Manchester, Tennessee, native received some attention at the Reese's Senior Bowl after recording an interception for the American team, the only turnover forced by the team in the game.

Taylor even received a specific shoutout from the Executive Director of the Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy.

Taylor went on to perform well at the NFL Combine with a 4.36 40-yard dash, which is tied for fifth among DBs who participated in Indianapolis.

Taylor opted out of Tennessee's bowl game against Purdue, and the extra time for preparation paid off for the VFL.

Although Taylor played cornerback at UT, he has spent some time working at safety this offseason to become a more well-rounded defensive back.

"It's different. It's something I know I can do," Taylor said at Tennessee's Pro Day availability on playing safety. "I played a lot of nickel actually, mostly nickel over corner. Knowing my IQ of the game and showing I know the Xs and Os of corner, safety and nickel showed a lot me and how I can go into any system, adapt to the playbook and play anywhere in the secondary."

