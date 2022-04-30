Skip to main content

Breaking: Theo Jackson Selected in NFL Draft

Theo Jackson has been selected by the Tennessee Titans at No. 204 overall in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Jackson is the fifth Vol to be selected, following Alontae Taylor (Pk. 49), Velus Jones Jr. (Pk. 71), Matthew Butler (Pk. 175) and Cade Mays (Pk. 199). Five Vols is the most to be taken in an NFL Draft since 2017, a telling stat of how much improvement year one of Josh Heupel had on the Tennessee Football program. 

Jackson is the 88th Vol to be drafted since 2000 and the 379th Vol to be selected in the NFL Draft in program history. 

Jackson stays in the state of Tennessee and will play pro ball in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. 

Jackson's sixth round selection comes as a bit of a surprise, as he was not on many draft boards. 

However, the VFL's ability to keep his head down and significantly improve his game–along with becoming one of the defense's main leaders–in 2021 evidently influenced the Titans enough to draft the Nashville native. 

On the field, Jackson put together a career year in 2021, like Butler and Jones Jr., totaling a career-high 78 tackles and nine TFLs, helping the Vols become one of the best teams in the nation in recording TFLs. 

Below is Jackson's career bio courtesy Tennessee Athletics. 

"Veteran defensive back out of Nashville, who provided tremendous leadership in his five seasons … Can play nickel, corner or safety and was one of the nation’s top defensive backs in his final season … Played in 56 games and made 24 starts ... Tallied 190 career tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three interceptions (one pick-six) and 20 passes defended … Member of the team’s leadership council … Graduated from Tennessee in December 2021."

Below are Jackson's career honors while he played at UT. 

2021 All-SEC Second Team (Coaches)
2021 All-SEC Third Team (Phil Steele)

