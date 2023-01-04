Skip to main content

Byron Young Receives NFL Combine Invite

Edge rusher Byron Young could be on to the professional ranks. The Tennessee defender received an NFL combine invite and could leave the Volunteers.

Tennessee is expecting a mass exodus this offseason. Several talented players, including edge rusher Byron Young, may be on to the NFL ranks.

Young posted a message to his Instagram saying he received an invite to the NFL Combine. While he hasn't officially declared, Young accepted an invitation to the Reeses Senior Bowl in December, all but ensuring he is on to the professional level.

He tallied 37 tackles and seven sacks during the 2022 season. Young was one of the best pass rushers in the SEC, leading a talented defensive front in sacks for the second consecutive season.

Young also finished second on the team in tackles for loss with 12. Linebacker Aaron Beasley led the team in TFLs with thirteen, with Young often helping win the line of scrimmage to allow Beasley to chase running backs.

While the Volunteers didn't have an overly impressive secondary, Young and many others helped hide that glaring weakness at points. Tennessee won the line of scrimmage for months, giving them some strong defensive showings.

Tennessee awaits decisions from several other players. Quarterback Hendon Hooker declared for the NFL Draft this week, with several other Volunteers waiting in the wings.

