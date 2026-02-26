Tennessee defensive back Colton Speaks on the comments he made about Colorado and Deion Sanders at the NFL combine.

The Tennessee Volunteers have a list of players participating at the NFL combine this week. One of which is defensive back Colton Hood.

Hood transferred to Tennessee from Colorado last offseason and is now expected to be a potential first-round pick in this year's draft.

Hood was asked about his time at Colorado and why he transferred out of the program during his time at the podium on Thursday, and elected to answer the question by saying he wouldn't get into the details and that it was a personal matter.

Following his interview, Hood took to twitter to clear up him refusing to answer any questions about him transferring out of Colorado.

Colton Hood Speaks Out on Refusing to Answer Why He Transferred Out of Colorado

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play stopping the New Mexico State offense in an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"By no means was I throwing shade at Colorado or coach Prime," Hood posted. "I said before I wouldn’t get into differences and proceeded to only talk about my previous school as I assumed that was the best way to go about answering the question."

In his one season at Tennessee, Hood racked up 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He was a bit of a savior for Tennessee's defense this past season as Jermod McCoy, another potential first round pick, suffered a knee injury in the offseason and missed the entire year. Although, one has to think what the Volunteers' secondary would have looked like had both been on the field in 2025.

According to NFLMockDraftDatabase, Hood is projected as a second round draft pick and the 33rd overall pick. A fringe first rounder to say the least, and if he has a good week at the combine, he very well could turn into a first round lock.

It is worth noting that ESPN's Mel Kiper did not have Hood included in his latest first round mock draft. He did, however, have Jermod McCoy going 13th overall to the Los Angeles Rams.

McCoy didn't play at all in 2025 after tearing an ACL last January, and the medical checks this week in Indianapolis will be key for him," Kiper wrote. "But there's no arguing his on-the-ball production. He had four picks and nine pass breakups in 2024."

Defensive backs will compete on the field at the combine on Friday. Former Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is also at the combine this week after he denied an extra year of eligibility. The Volunteers will now shift to finding a new starting quarterback for the upcoming season after Aguilar filled that role for one year.