Jermod McCoy Says He Couldn't Have Returned in 2025 for Tennessee Volunteers

Former Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy is in Indy for the NFL Scouting Combine. He detailed his rehab and whether or not he might have played for Tennessee this season.

The Tennessee Volunteers' 2025 season was a tumultuous one from the start. Their projected starting quarterback was all the college football world could talk about in the spring, as QB Nico Iamaleavea transferred due to NIL disagreements.

Though prior to the dramatic departure of Iamaleava, the Vols had already lost their best player due to an offseason injury. Starting cornerback and projected first-round pick, Jermod McCoy, suffered an ACL tear in offseason workouts back in January of 2025, leaving the Vols searching for answers.

Now, McCoy is at the NFL Scouting Combine after spending a year rehabbing his knee. We spoke to McCoy at the combine to see if there was ever a situation where he might have returned to play for the Vols during the 2025 season.

Could Jermod McCoy Have Played At All For Tennessee in 2025?

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) carries a deflated inflatable alligator after a SEC conference game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It really wasn't based on a situation," McCoy said. "I just didn't really feel ready body wise."

There was some speculation during the season that McCoy would make a return to the Volunteers' defense at some point. However, based on McCoy's asnwer at the combine, it doesn't sound like that was ever on the table.

McCoy is expected to be a potential first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft despite having to take the 2025 season off. When asked his best games during his 2024 season, he directed people to watch his tape vs Alabama and Okahoma where he felt like he made the most plays. He also stated that he would not be particpating here in Indy. He is however going to be a full-participant at Tennessee's Pro Day.

In Mel Kiper's latest NFL mock draft, he had McCoy going 13th overall to the Los Angeles Rams.

"McCoy didn't play at all in 2025 after tearing an ACL last January, and the medical checks this week in Indianapolis will be key for him," Kiper wrote. "But there's no arguing his on-the-ball production. He had four picks and nine pass breakups in 2024."

Defensive backs will compete on the field at the combine on Friday. Former Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is also at the combine this week after he denied an extra year of eligibility. The Volunteers will now shift to finding a new starting quarterback for the upcoming season after Aguilar filled that role for one year.