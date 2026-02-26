Tennessee defensive back Colton shares what he learned about Volunteer fans at the NFL combine.

The Tennessee fans have a list of players participating at the NFL combine this week. A couple of them are projected to go in the first round, with one of those players being Colton Hood. He transferred from Colorado to Tennessee this past offseason and became one of the best players on defense.

Despite his short time with the team, Volunteers on SI asked Hood what he learned about Tennessee fans during his time in Knoxville and this is what he had to say:

What Colton Hood Loves Most About Tennessee Fans

Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) and linebacker Arion Carter (7) celebrate after a defensive stop against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

"They're definitely really passionate about their team," Hood said. "You know, wins, losses, they're definitely passionate about their team. They showed me a lot of love though. I love the fan base. I love just everything about Tennessee. They brought me in and treated me like family."

In his one season at Tennessee, Hood racked up 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He was a bit of a savior for Tennessee's defense this past season as Jermod McCoy, another potential first round pick, suffered a knee injury in the offseason and missed the entire year. Although, one has to think what the Volunteers' secondary would have looked like had both been on the field in 2025.

According to NFLMockDraftDatabase, Hood is projected as a second round draft pick and the 33rd overall pick. A fringe first rounder to say the least, and if he has a good week at the combine, he very well could turn into a first round lock.

It is worth noting that ESPN's Mel Kiper did not have Hood included in his latest first round mock draft. He did, however, have Jermod McCoy going 13th overall to the Los Angeles Rams.

McCoy didn't play at all in 2025 after tearing an ACL last January, and the medical checks this week in Indianapolis will be key for him," Kiper wrote. "But there's no arguing his on-the-ball production. He had four picks and nine pass breakups in 2024."

Defensive backs will compete on the field at the combine on Friday. Former Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is also at the combine this week after he denied an extra year of eligibility. The Volunteers will now shift to finding a new starting quarterback for the upcoming season after Aguilar filled that role for one year.