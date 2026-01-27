Controversial Penalty in College Football Potentially Being Reworked

Targeting in college football could potentially be getting reworked this offseason.

People have been asking for a lot of changes to college football, and one thing that constantly stays at the top of the list is targeting. Ever since the penalty was added to the sport, people have been shouting from the mountaintops that it needs to be reworked. Well, that might finally happen.

According to Ross Dellenger, officials plan to review potential changes to targeting in college football.

Targeting Could Potentially Be Changing in College Football

Arkansas wide receiver O’Mega Blake (9) is wrapped up by Tennessee defensive backs Jalen McMurray (6) and Colton Hood (8) during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We’re going to be having a discussion on targeting,” Steve Shaw, the national coordinator of officials and the NCAA’s secretary-rules editor, told Yahoo Sports last week from Miami. “That needs to be an annual discussion. It will be a focus discussion.”

It should be noted that Shaw said targeting will not be eliminated from the sport as they feel it has done its job in helping protect players and made the game safer.

“What targeting has driven in terms of player behavior change has been really good and the numbers reflect that,” said Shaw. “But how can we continue this trend of taking out more of these hits we don’t want in the game while being less punitive?”

The change that many have proposed for college football to move towards is a flagrant one and a flagrant two type of penalty, like in basketball. The first one still gives 15-yards to the other team, but the player is not ejected from action. The second one gives both the 15-yard penalty, and the player is ejected from play.

“If we go to that, we have to be really good in our definition of what is a flagrant targeting call,” Shaw said. “The guiding principle is we cannot back up on targeting. It’ll be an interesting discussion in the rules committee and the commissioners will be a part of that discussion too.”

It should be noted that players in the NFL are not automatically ejected if they are called for targeting. Instead, the play is then reviewed to determine the egriougness of the hit and then officials decide if the player should be ejected. They can also be fined after the game for the penalty.

In other words, the best players in the entire sport are held to a lighter standard than college football players. Doesn't make much sense.

