George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon's Measurements to Begin Tennessee Spring Ball

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams in the nation that will have some heavy quarterback battles, as they have yet to determine who will be their starter entering this next season. They are in a tougher competition this year than they were last year, when Joey Aguilar ultimately defeated Jake Merklinger for the starting job.

The Vols are looking to determine who their starter will be between three names, with an emphasis on two. The real battle seems to be between Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre, as the pair of players at the position brings unique traits. Brandon is entering his true freshman season, while MacIntyre is entering his redshirt-freshman season with the program. The big thing many have opted to mention online is the measurements, as fans believe this will play a major factor in the decision that Tennessee makes for their signal caller.

MacIntyre is the one many are concerned about, as he is one of the more gifted young talents Tennessee has brought in under Josh Heupel, but has a frame that leaves many with questions. On the other hand, the lack of experience has been something people have pointed out with Brandon, who is the former No. 1 player in the country.

George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon's Day One Measurements

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (15) throws the ball during warm-ups at the 2025 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 30, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spring practice started on Monday, and the official measurements before the beginning of camp are in, as Vols on SI writer Dale Dowden is in attendance. MacIntyre currently has a frame that is 6'6 and 201 pounds, while Brandon comes in at 6'4 and 215 pounds. This will be something to monitor moving forward.

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