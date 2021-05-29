Coveted 2021 DB Signee Rucker Arrives In Knoxville

Before Jeremy Pruitt was fired for cause, several members of Tennessee's 2021 recruiting class arrived on campus as mid-year enrollees. However, with several not planning to arrive until the Summer, Josh Heupel faced many challenges with several key members of the class. The Vols ended up releasing multiple guys, but one member that Pruitt's previous staff held in high regard, De'Shawn Rucker, kept quiet on all fronts about his future in Knoxville, and now, he has arrived.

Rucker announced on Twitter moments ago that he was in Knoxville to start his career as a Volunteer.

Tennessee has improved their secondary depth over the recent weeks via the transfer portal and junior college additions, but Rucker remains a key piece of the 2021 signing class to retain for Josh Heupel.

The Godby (Fla.) standout has a load of added special teams value, and he has tremendous positional versatility across the secondary.

"I would say they are getting a playmaker," Rucker told VR2 on SI when he committed in May. "They are not just getting one player. They are getting three or four players you can move around the defense. They are getting a playmaker you can use whenever you need him."

