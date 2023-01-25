Danny White Receives Contract Extension

The Volunteers have been taking the offseason to lock down the most pivotal difference makers in their building. On Tuesday, they agreed to terms with football coach Josh Heupel on an extension and a raise.

Now, the school has agreed to a new deal with athletic director Danny White. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, the deal runs for six years and will start at $2.2 million annually.

White came to Rocky Top in January 2021 from UCF. His first priority was to lure Heupel from Florida and help restore a historic yet dormant program. White's expectations have been exceeded thus far, and he is being compensated as a reward.

Many say that Tennessee has the top athletic department in America. Their combination of excellence across all sports is a testament to the attention to detail White brings each day.

The partnership has gone exactly how university officials have hoped. White is one of the top athletic directors in the college world, and he is now being compensated as such. It's important to reward the people in-house, and the Volunteers have taken the time to do that this offseason.

