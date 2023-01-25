Skip to main content

Danny White Receives Contract Extension

Tennessee athletic director Danny White has agreed on a contract extension with the Volunteers.

The Volunteers have been taking the offseason to lock down the most pivotal difference makers in their building. On Tuesday, they agreed to terms with football coach Josh Heupel on an extension and a raise.

Now, the school has agreed to a new deal with athletic director Danny White. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, the deal runs for six years and will start at $2.2 million annually.

White came to Rocky Top in January 2021 from UCF. His first priority was to lure Heupel from Florida and help restore a historic yet dormant program. White's expectations have been exceeded thus far, and he is being compensated as a reward.

Many say that Tennessee has the top athletic department in America. Their combination of excellence across all sports is a testament to the attention to detail White brings each day.

The partnership has gone exactly how university officials have hoped. White is one of the top athletic directors in the college world, and he is now being compensated as such. It's important to reward the people in-house, and the Volunteers have taken the time to do that this offseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

In This Article (2)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

IMG_0343
Recruiting

K'Vion Thunderbird Narrows Recruitment, Sets Commitment Date

By Evan Crowell
Byron Young
Football

National Analyst Says Byron Young Is "Flying Under The Radar"

By Evan Crowell
Kamron Mikell
Recruiting

Kamron Mikell Narrows Recruitment

By Evan Crowell
Rick Barnes
Men's Basketball

Rick Barnes Inducted Into North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

By Evan Crowell
Josh Heupel
Football

Athletic Department Reacts To Josh Heupel's New Deal

By Evan Crowell
Josh Heupel
Football

Josh Heupel, Tennessee Agree On Raise

By Evan Crowell
Williams Nwaneri
Recruiting

Williams Nwaneri's Unorthodox Dominance

By Evan Crowell
Joe Milton
Football

Preseason Hype Quickly Creating Expectations For Joe Milton

By Evan Crowell