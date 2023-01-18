Boo Carter, An Athletic Freak Worth Pursuing

The Volunteers are beginning to tap into a new breed of athlete. Now that they are nationally relevant, elite athletic prospects want to play for the Volunteers, a new domain for the program.

Boo Carter is one of those athletes. He hails from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and plays for Brainerd High School. Brainerd asks him to play running back, safety, wide receiver, essentially any position he needs to.

He could play multiple positions at the next level, but his athleticism ensures that schools will want him wherever. Tennessee reportedly has high interest, and that feeling is reciprocated.

Elite Short-Area Quickness

Carter's testing numbers are eye-popping. He runs a 4.39-second forty-yard dash, a 10.7-second 100-yard dash, and a 4.35-second shuttle. Those measurables are unrivaled across the country.

His short-area quickness separates him. Carter has elite hip dexterity and ankle flexion, allowing him to change directions in various manners. The Tennessee native knows how to alter his approach based on his position.

This is especially apparent at running back. He routinely runs outside zone concepts that rely on his ability to get back inside. While defenders close in, Carter gets low and explodes in a different direction, creating yards of separation.

Fluid Movements

You must be a refined athlete to play as many positions as Carter. Everything looks effortless for him; he glides in and out of breaks, unzips his feet in space, and gets through progressions as a running back.

Carter has natural movement from the safety position. He diagnoses, attacks, breaks down while staying in his stance if necessary, then explodes again. The conversation between identifying and attacking is seamless for him.

While people don't often discuss his receiving ability, Carter has P5 upside as a pass catcher. He makes all his routes look similar and then has the flexibility to create space quickly.

Tweener Size

While this would be a negative for some, it plays to Carter's advantage. He stands 6-0 and 185 lbs., big enough to play running back, safety, and wide receiver, while also keeping the option of preserving his athleticism.

Carter likely won't know what position he will play until he arrives on campus after signing his letter of intent. The coaching staff, wherever he goes, will want to see him at several spots in practice before deciding.

We may get clues as to what position he wants to play in the coming months. Carter may decide to add weight, which would tip off fans to a potential running back vs. safety decision.

