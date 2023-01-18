Skip to main content

Daniel Calhoun Narrows Recruitment

Tackle Daniel Calhoun has cut down his recruitment to ten schools, and that group includes the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee is continuing to make waves on the recruiting trail for 2024. Tackle Daniel Calhoun cut his list to ten schools on Tuesday evening: Tennessee, Georgia, Clemson, Florida State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio State, Texas, and LSU.

He is one of the top offensive line prospects in the country. Calhoun stands 6-6 and 350 lbs., a massive frame for a rising high school senior. He plays for Centennial High School in Roswell, Georgia, one of the most prestigious high school areas in America.

The Volunteers are after several highly touted 2024 skill talents. Ryan Wingo, Mike Matthews, Tawasaki Abrams, and more are all considering Tennessee, but they need offensive linemen to block for them.

Calhoun is one of those players. He talked with Volunteer Country in October after a visit to Knoxville and thoroughly enjoyed it.

"Really the coaching staff and the atmosphere," Calhoun said of what keeps leading him back to Knoxville. "That is really the main thing I like about Tennessee. The experience (Saturday night) was great. The offense did great. The defense did good, too. It was really good."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

Derrick Henry
Football

Derrick Henry Has Respect For Joe Milton

By Evan Crowell
Tawaski Abrams
Recruiting

Tawaski Abrams Narrows Recruitment

By Evan Crowell
Uros Plavsic
Men's Basketball

FINAL: Tennessee Escapes Mississippi State, Rebounds After Tough First Half

By Evan Crowell
Zakai Zeigler
Men's Basketball

The Halftime Report: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

By Evan Crowell
Olivier Nkamhoua
Men's Basketball

LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

By Evan Crowell
Santiago Vescovi
Men's Basketball

Santiago Vescovi Out Against Mississippi State

By Evan Crowell
Nico Iamaleava Latest Visit Photos
Football

On3 Ranks Nico Iamaleava No. 1 Player

By Evan Crowell
Elyiss Williams
Recruiting

Elyiss Williams, A Potential Two-Way Star

By Evan Crowell