Daniel Calhoun Narrows Recruitment

Tennessee is continuing to make waves on the recruiting trail for 2024. Tackle Daniel Calhoun cut his list to ten schools on Tuesday evening: Tennessee, Georgia, Clemson, Florida State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio State, Texas, and LSU.

He is one of the top offensive line prospects in the country. Calhoun stands 6-6 and 350 lbs., a massive frame for a rising high school senior. He plays for Centennial High School in Roswell, Georgia, one of the most prestigious high school areas in America.

The Volunteers are after several highly touted 2024 skill talents. Ryan Wingo, Mike Matthews, Tawasaki Abrams, and more are all considering Tennessee, but they need offensive linemen to block for them.

Calhoun is one of those players. He talked with Volunteer Country in October after a visit to Knoxville and thoroughly enjoyed it.

"Really the coaching staff and the atmosphere," Calhoun said of what keeps leading him back to Knoxville. "That is really the main thing I like about Tennessee. The experience (Saturday night) was great. The offense did great. The defense did good, too. It was really good."

