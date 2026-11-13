Daune Morris Update: Tennessee releases official statement

Friday morning, it was reported that Tennessee running back Daune Morris was involved in a car accident early Friday morning

Due to the accident, he will miss this weekend’s game at Texas A&M and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Later Friday morning, Tennessee Athletics released an official statement on Morris’ situation.

“Tennessee running back Daune Morris was involved in a one-vehicle accident off campus early Friday morning. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, including a broken leg, and is resting comfortably. We wish Daune the best in his recovery.”

Morris is a shifty back with speed and vision. During the win over Kentucky, he showed us the latest example of that on his 66-yard touchdown run for the first score of the game. On Tuesday, running backs coach De’Rail Sims was asked what he liked most about Morris’ game.

“The fact that he'll stick his face on people and be physical. You see right there in the game where he's a lead blocker and he goes and sticks his face on the linebacker and he opens up a run lane for Faizon. It's those things that people take for granted.

“They always see the speed aspect, but he's powerful too. He's physical too. I think he's a complete package when you look at it from that standpoint. He's still growing in that aspect, but he's done a good job of embracing the physicality standpoint.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Now, just a few days later, Morris is dealing with a major setback that will test his mindset and patience on the road to hopefully returning to full health.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.