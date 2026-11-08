Daune Morris and Arion Carter Recap Tennessee's Win vs. Kentucky

The No. 13 Vols had a dominant performance on Saturday night. A win that should move the Vols up in the playoff rankings. Here is everything that Daune Morris and Arion Carter said postgame.

Morris discussed his explosive touchdown run and the offense's second-half adjustments. Carter addressed Tennessee's defensive performance, the impact of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, the contributions of Qu Moss, and the upcoming road matchup against Texas A&M.

Nov 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Daune Morris (17) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daune Morris on His Explosive Touchdown Run

On how it felt to break a long touchdown run after recent weeks:

"It felt good. Just being able to be the engine in that first drive, or whichever drive that we have to be the engine. It always feels good to be able to pop it off and start it for the offense and give the energy to the offense."

On what goes through his mind when he breaks into the open field:

"Once I'm gone, I'm gone. I ain't really looking at the Jumbotron. I'm just really focused on ball security and getting in the end zone." On whether this was his best game in a Tennessee uniform.

"I think it was one of one. Yes, sir."

Second-Half Adjustments

Morris on what changed for Tennessee's running backs after halftime:

"Just misreads or us hitting the holes a little faster and going into the second half being patient and making the right reads off of the run blocks. I feel like that's what we did a great job of coming out the second half. Whether it was me, Bishop or JG, I feel like we all did a great job that second half, just trusting our reads and hitting the hole."

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) celebrates after sacking Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) on a fourth down play during Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arion Carter on Tennessee's Defensive Success

On holding Alabama to 10 points and Kentucky to six:

"I think it's been complementary football between us as the players on the field, executing the task at hand. But it's also Coach Knowles coming in with his system and the defensive scheme that he's been able to put us in to go out there, make plays and get stops on defense."

On whether Tennessee approaches highly ranked opponents differently:

"I don't feel like I would use the word 'get up.' I feel like we just rely on our training and keep every week as the next week is the most important week. Going into every single week, we have the same type of preparation and we go out there with the same type of mindset to execute."

Kentucky wide receiver Kenny Darby (19) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) during a college football game on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Impact of Defensive Addition Qua Moss

Carter on Moss making plays throughout the Kentucky game:

"It's super impressive just seeing him fly around, him being a new addition to our defense and seeing how well he's complemented our defense and just been able to go in and make impact plays, havoc plays as we call them."

"It's just great to see him all over the field. A guy like that who's so selfless, plays relentlessly is all about his teammates and just goes out there and gives it all for Tennessee. It's great to see him go put up the stats that he does."

Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge, second from left, smiles as he talks with Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) after Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carter on Coach William Inge Being at The Game

On the emotional significance of having his coach back at the game:

"It was so gratifying just to finally get your coach back. A guy who's been gone for multiple weeks and feels like he fell off the face of the earth in some of the public's eyes, but us constantly supporting him, going to the hospitals and seeing him, praying over him daily."

"God be the glory, he is standing with us today. It's just a testimony to the man who he is and just the fighter who he is, and just us as a whole program going out there and fighting for him up to this point and continuing to fight and keep that steady going. It's just great to have him with us. I'm so blessed to have my coach back."

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles at the Vol Walk before a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Tennessee's Defensive Strategy and Mindset

Carter on whether the defense changes its approach after Tennessee builds a two-touchdown lead:

"Statistically, you could say that, but we really don't look at the score. We just go out there and go play ball. We play every down like it's our last down. I feel like we don't look at the score. The moment that you look at the score is the moment things end up falling apart."

"I feel like when you fall in love with the process and just worry about that one play and being one-and-zero mindset every single play and forgetting the next one and going to the next one, success will find your way. I feel like that's our mindset."

On adjusting defensively when an opponent is forced to throw the football:

"Once we know that they have to throw the ball and get it downfield, obviously, defensively, schematics change and we mix up different coverages and rushes, knowing that they're going to drop back and have to spray the ball down the field. But like I said, the mindset is the same."

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preparing for the Road Matchup Against Texas A&M

Carter on what Tennessee must do differently after previously struggling on the road following an emotional rivalry victory: "I feel like we got to play smart. Going out on the road, everybody's against you. You're in a hostile environment. Knowing that we just have all 11 on the field at that time, just 11 doing your job, executing at a high level and not beating yourself. Honestly, we got to play smart. We got to go out there and make the plays when they come our way."

Carter's Impact on Breast Cancer Research

On his performances helping raise nearly $30,000 for breast cancer research:

"I kind of see the ticker after every game. I'm getting tagged in it, so I see it."

"It's great just to know that I'm doing something for a greater cause than myself. It's an extra why I do what I do and love what I do."

"The game of football within itself, it has nothing to do with cancer, but I'm able to impact people's lives. I have so much gratitude and respect for people who come up to me and tell me I've impacted their lives and helped out so many family members that they know just by doing what I do. I couldn't be any more grateful for it. Thank God."

Embracing the Weekly Challenges of SEC Football

Carter on facing another talented offense and quarterback against Texas A&M:

"We love that, especially going against great competition week to week. That's why you play in the SEC, honestly. Just going against a great high-performance offense and a great quarterback going up next week, you got to be on your game."

"Up to this point, steady, we're rolling, honestly. We're just trying to keep a steady pace and not beat ourselves."

Carter on Facing a Familiar Opponent

On preparing to face Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, whom he has known since growing up in Nashville:

"I've grown up with Marcel and just seeing him progress from all the way from middle school all the way up to college now. Just seeing how he's able to drive the ball down the field and drive the offense and get everybody aligned and make the checks and calls and make the right reads."

"We're going to have our hands full. But at the end of the day, that's why we play football. We love this challenge, honestly, going against a great offense. They got a great team, and we have a great team as well. So I love the matchup."

On whether it is more enjoyable to compete against someone he knows personally:

"Yes, sir. It is. It's great, honestly. Talking in the offseason, you might be around that guy. We do a lot of stuff together still back in Tennessee, back in Nashville."

"You see the guy every couple months, and that's my brother. So it's going to be great to go against him on Saturday."

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