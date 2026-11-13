Another major blow for a Tennessee football player took place Thursday night. According to reports from On3, running back Daune Morris was involved in a car accident and will miss the Texas A&M game with a leg injury. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz is reporting that Morris could miss the remainder of the season.

Morris has been a solid contributor this season for the Vols. In last week’s win over then-No. 6 Kentucky, Morris burst through for a 66-yard touchdown run to give Tennessee a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Morris went on to finish with 85 yards on five carries.

“It felt good,” Morris said after the game. “Just being able to be the engine in that first drive, or whichever drive that we have to be the engine. It always feels good to be able to pop it off and start it for the offense and give the energy to the offense.”

Running backs coach De’Rail Sims also addressed that run during Tuesday’s availability.

“Seeing Daune get in there and do what he does, man, that was really good,” Sims said. “Like you could tell early on, as soon as he stuck his foot in the ground, you knew he was gone. So I think that was huge entirely for us. As a whole entire team, that was really good for him and his confidence as he done that. So I think seeing him get out there and do what he does, that was awesome.”

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (17) carries the ball downfield for a touchdown against Kentucky during a college football game between Tennessee and Kentucky on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the season, Morris is second on the team in rushing with 434 yards and three touchdowns on 66 carries. Earlier in the season, he had big games with 98 yards and a touchdown against Georgia Tech and 116 yards and a touchdown against Kennesaw State.

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Morris’ numbers went down for a while after that, but his mindset remained in a positive space, and he also contributed in other areas, such as blocking and spelling DeSean Bishop on key drives.

With this news, Morris is officially out for Saturday’s game at Texas A&M and possibly the season. We will monitor the situation, and updates will be provided when available.

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