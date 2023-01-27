Skip to main content

Report: Davison Igbinosun Interested In Tennessee

According to Ole Miss insiders, corner Davison Igbinosun is considering the Tennessee Volunteers.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Ole Miss corner Davison Igbinosun. He entered the transfer portal and has been linked to the Tennessee Volunteers, though no official announcement has been made.

However, Ole Miss insiders have indicated that Tennessee may be the front-runner for Igbinosun. He will reportedly visit Ohio State, and his recruitment is open for the time being.

Igbinosun was a four-star in the 2022 recruiting class, regarded as the No. 1 player in New Jersey. As a true freshman, he logged 36 tackles and five pass deflections for the Rebels and will have several major programs interested.

He doesn't seem in a large hurry to make a decision. Igbinosun entered the transfer portal on January 14 and has kept quiet since then. Many transfers announced their new destination before the deadline to enter the portal, though they did not have to.

However, Igbinosun will weigh out his options and take visits before making an official decision. Igbinosun would undoubtedly be a contributor for Tennessee if he came to Knoxville, as the Volunteers need secondary help after losing a few defensive backs in the offseason.

