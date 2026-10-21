Dejuan Lane Makes Bold Claim as Tennessee’s Defense Powers Vols’ Climb

Dejuan Lane has no doubts about where Tennessee’s defense belongs.

After the Volunteers shut down Alabama in a 26-10 victory at Neyland Stadium, the Tennessee safety delivered a message that matched his unit’s confidence.

“We’re the best in the nation,” Lane said. “We right back at it next week. Y’all can doubt us, go ahead and count us out, because we are just gonna show y’all every single time. The BEST defense in the nation.”

Tennessee safety Dejuan Lane:



“We’re the best in the nation, We right back at it next week.. yall can doubt us, go ahead and count us out, because we are just gonna show y’all ever single time.. The BEST Defense in the nation”



The Jobs not finished for this team.. 👀🍊 pic.twitter.com/7r6hpJJ6rz — Vol Scoops (@VolScoops) October 18, 2026

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Alabama, Tennessee Gave That Claim Plenty of Support

The Volunteers surrendered just 201 total yards and 54 rushing yards, holding the Crimson Tide scoreless in three quarters, including the entire second half. Alabama converted only two of its 13 third-down attempts and committed four turnovers. Its 10 points marked its lowest scoring output against Tennessee since 2005.

That dominance carried historical weight. Alabama’s 201 yards represented its sixth-lowest total this century and its fourth-lowest against an SEC opponent. The Crimson Tide had only 139 yards before their final possession. Tennessee also became the first team since Ole Miss in 2015 to collect multiple interceptions and multiple fumble recoveries against Alabama.

Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) celebrates and interception during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lane Helped Turn That Pressure Into Possession-changing Plays

The junior intercepted a pass in the first quarter, giving him three interceptions through seven games as a Volunteer and four for his college career. He also recorded his first career fumble recovery, ending an Alabama threat at Tennessee’s 11-yard line, and added 1.5 tackles for loss. His impact extended from coverage to stopping plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Up front, Tennessee continued to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. The Volunteers entered the matchup with a nation-leading 25 sacks and added five more. Jeremiah Telander and Tyree Weathersby recorded two apiece, helping Jim Knowles’ defense keep Alabama from establishing a rhythm.

Now, That Defense Gives Tennessee A Strong Foundation For The Stretch Run

The Volunteers stand at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in SEC play, climbing to No. 11 in the AP poll after beating Alabama. With five regular-season games remaining, Tennessee has positioned itself to push higher and strengthen its College Football Playoff case.

The next test comes at South Carolina, where Tennessee must carry that same production onto the road. Lane has already made his position clear. Over the final five games, the Volunteers have an opportunity to give the rest of the country more reasons to agree.

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