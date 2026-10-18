Just How Good Was Jim Knowles' Defense vs. Alabama?

Tennessee’s defense arrived with a reputation for getting to the quarterback. Against Alabama, it delivered much more. Jim Knowles’ unit forced four turnovers and helped power the Volunteers to a 26–10 win at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Tennessee also added to a sack total that led the nation entering the game. Jeremiah Telander and Tyree Weathersby led the pressure up front. Meanwhile, DeSean Bishop gave Tennessee’s offense the steady production it needed to finish the job. Together, those efforts delivered a major SEC rivalry win.

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) reacts after a sack against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s Pass Rush Delivers Again

Tennessee entered Saturday with 25 sacks through six games, the most in the country. Against Alabama, the Volunteers continued to build on that total, finishing with 5 sacks against Alabama. Telander was central to that effort. The linebacker recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Weathersby added two sacks of his own, giving Alabama problems from another spot along the front. Those plays put the Crimson Tide behind the chains and made it harder to sustain drives.

Alabama running back Trae’shawn Brown (17) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) and Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, Tennessee’s Defensive Impact Went Beyond the Pass Rush

Amare Campbell added eight total tackles and two tackles for loss. TJ Metcalf finished with seven tackles, including four solo stops. The Volunteers received contributions across the defense. That balance helped them keep Alabama from finding a lasting rhythm.

Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) celebrates and interception during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Four Turnovers Help Tennessee Take Control

Dejuan Lane and Kayin Lee each intercepted a pass as Tennessee collected four takeaways. Every turnover ended an Alabama possession and gave the Volunteers another chance with the football. In a tight rivalry game, those opportunities carried real weight. Tennessee led just 12–10 at halftime. From there, the Volunteers outscored Alabama 14–0, holding the Crimson Tide scoreless throughout the second half.

Alabama defensive lineman Devan Thompkins (1) holds onto Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That gave Tennessee’s offense time to extend the lead

DeSean Bishop handled the heavy work. He carried 32 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns, providing a reliable answer on the ground. George MacIntyre passed for 197 yards with one interception. Mike Matthews led Tennessee’s receivers with seven catches for 85 yards.

Still, the defense remained the foundation of the win. The Volunteers pressured the quarterback, created takeaways, and prevented Alabama from mounting a second-half response. Their offense then supplied enough production to turn those stops into separation. For Knowles, this was a performance that gave Tennessee’s impressive defensive numbers greater meaning. The Volunteers showed they could carry that production into a major rivalry matchup. Against Alabama, Tennessee’s defense did more than protect a lead. It helped decide the game.

The Cigar Game atmosphere was lit, and the Vols will surely climb higher in the polls.

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