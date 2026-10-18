WATCH: Jim Knowles Shows Off His Dance Moves After Tennessee’s Win Over Alabama

Jim Knowles helped give Tennessee plenty to celebrate on Saturday. Then he joined the party.

Following the Volunteers’ 26-10 win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium, Tennessee’s official football account shared a video of its defensive coordinator dancing with his players in the locker room. Players cheered, held up phones and surrounded Knowles as he embraced the moment.

The Dance Moves

holy smokes they got knowles to buss down pic.twitter.com/YL6eBvYcsm — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 18, 2026

The clip offered a fun look at the connection between Tennessee’s first-year coordinator and his defense. After a rivalry win like that, there was good reason to let loose.

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) reacts after a sack against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Stellar Performance

Tennessee held the Crimson Tide to just 10 points, giving the Vols their third straight home victory in the series. Against one of the biggest names on the schedule, Knowles’ group helped set the tone for a memorable night. The celebration also comes amid encouraging signs for Tennessee’s defense. Through Week 6, the Vols ranked No. 19 nationally in scoring defense, according to rankings highlighted by Vols on SI. Saturday’s performance gave Tennessee another strong result to build on. Now with 30 sacks, they lead the nation.

Knowles arrived in Knoxville with an established resume. Tennessee announced his hiring in December 2025 after his season at Penn State. Before that stop, he helped Ohio State win a national championship during the 2024 season.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Task At Tennessee

His task at Tennessee was to turn that experience into results with a new group of players. The locker-room scene suggests those players are enjoying the process, especially when it ends with a win over Alabama.

One short video cannot tell the full story of a team’s chemistry. Still, the reaction around Knowles made this moment easy to appreciate. His players were eager to see their coordinator join the fun. On Saturday, Knowles helped Tennessee handle its business on the field. Once the game ended, he had a few moves left for the locker room. With an excited postgame performance after the Cigar Game win.

The Most Consistent

The Jim Knowles celebration comes midseason with a defensive unit that has been dominant. Getting after the Quarterback and making plays at every position. They are a nightmare for every offensive line and QB. Led by their Mastermind defensive coordinator.

South Carolina Up Next

The Tennessee Volunteers are back in action next Saturday. They travel to face the South Carolina Gamecocks. Kickoff is set for 3:30pm. Before then, we will know how far up the rankings the Vols move.

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