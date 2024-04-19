Dylan Sampson Talks Mindset Difference In Starting Role
Tennessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson spoke with the media about the difference in his mindset in the starting role.
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson got significant snaps during his first two seasons in Knoxville, Tennessee, but never in a feature role. The third-year Volunteer tallied 1,200 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns during his first two seasons on Rocky Top and now enters a big role.
Running back Cameron Seldon is slated to be his backup this season, but he underwent surgery earlier this offseason and isn't expected to be back until sometime in the fall. The Vols haven't taken a running back from the NCAA Transfer Portal because they have confidence in Sampson. He spoke with the media earlier this week about stepping into the large role and being "the man" in the room.
"You’ve probably got to be a little more intentional knowing that I had two older guys that left, so it’s like people that are learning the system are looking at me," Sampson explained. "So I can’t have off days or choose when to not be on my A-game, because if I’m at my best, they’re at their best, and if they’re at their best, they’re making me be at my best. I think it’s more in terms of making sure I’m intentional with my work ethic, but also how I handle the room."
