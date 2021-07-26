Sports Illustrated home
Elite Vols OL Target Set to Announce College Decision

The prized TN Target is set to come off the board
Greater Atlanta Christian School offensive tackle Addison Nichols is ready to announce his college decision in the coming week. 

Nichols, a priority target for Tennessee, is down to three schools, including North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee, ahead of the decision, which he will make during a press conference at his high school at 12 pm ET on August 2nd. 

He recently dove into his finalists with Matt Ray for Sports Illustrated All-American. You can watch video interview below. 

If Nichols chooses Tennessee, he will be the most significant commitment to date for Josh Heupel & Co. and would likely be the crown jewel for the 2022 offensive class, as he is a consensus top-150 prospect.

