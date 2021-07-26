Elite Vols OL Target Set to Announce College Decision

The prized TN Target is set to come off the board

Greater Atlanta Christian School offensive tackle Addison Nichols is ready to announce his college decision in the coming week.

Nichols, a priority target for Tennessee, is down to three schools, including North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee, ahead of the decision, which he will make during a press conference at his high school at 12 pm ET on August 2nd.

He recently dove into his finalists with Matt Ray for Sports Illustrated All-American. You can watch video interview below.

If Nichols chooses Tennessee, he will be the most significant commitment to date for Josh Heupel & Co. and would likely be the crown jewel for the 2022 offensive class, as he is a consensus top-150 prospect.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.