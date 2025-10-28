Everything Alec Abeln Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Oklahoma
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, but first they spoke with the media both on Monday and Tuesday. One of the coaches who spoke with the media on Tuesday was Alec Abeln. Here is what he had to say about his Tight Ends and Oklahoma.
Abeln on Leaving Plays on The Field
“I’ve said it, however many weeks in a row now, but we still haven’t really played our best, which is a good thing and a bad thing. Like, it’s time to go play our best. The details in everything, whether it’s the route, whether it’s depth, whether it’s how I want to release something, to man, what’s my focus in the core? When pictures aren’t necessarily clear, we’ve got to be the guys that make things right, and I think we can take another step in that, certainly from last weekend, but have another opportunity this weekend.”
Abeln on What He Has Seen From Oklahoma
“Man, they’re good. Super multiple, bunch of different pictures. Too many pictures to really dive into, honestly. They play hard, they’re violent, they’re twitchy. A real challenge. We’re excited about the challenge. I think as a competitor, you want to play against defenses like this and see how you really stack up. I think we’re excited for the opportunity this weekend.”
Abeln on How He Rates The Physicality in The Tight End Room
“Yeah, there's no doubt. I think we’ve been okay in protection. I think there are things we can do better at, and it’s, again, fundamentals, details, what my eyes are focused on, I think we’ll need to be good on that side of it this weekend for sure. As far as physicality in the box, man, I like where our group’s at. I think there is still meat on the bone. There’s another level that’s trying to finish. There’s another level of putting things on tape that you’re not, I don’t know how to say this, like there’s things you put on tape around college football that you watch it and you’re like, man, that’s not how you want it to look. And I feel like we’ve done a good job where there’s nothing on tape that’s like, man, that’s soft. Man, that’s embarrassing, but there is another level of, man, those guys are different. Those guys are really trying to bear you every snap. And I think we’ve had flashes of it. There’s certainly more room for improvement there.”
