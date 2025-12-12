Tennessee Football Commit Shares Fiery Statement on Jim Knowles Hire

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to offense, but they are hopeful to become one of the better teams on the defensive side of the football. That wasn't the case for Tim Banks and the defense for most of his seasons as the defensive coordinator. The DC recently was let go, and the Vols parted ways with him, as the Tennessee Volunteers are hopeful to make some noise with a new sheriff on the defensive side.

That new guy is Jim Knowles, who is one of the more proven names as a defensive coordinator in the nation. He is a guy who has been at the top for quite some time, including his tenure with the Buckeyes, as he helped lead the Buckeyes to a title just a season ago. Knowles then left the Buckeyes to become the newest defensive coordinator for the Penn State Nittany Lions, but that didn't work to the standard that many believed, as the DC and the staff finished the season with a 6-6 record. He was still on staff, but had the chance of being let go before the Vols opted to sign him as their new defensive coordinator. This is a job that requires a lot of particular traits, and if anyone can fill the role, it would be a guy like Knowles.

While it may take some time to do so, Knowles has the chance to show immediate improvements in his first season as the defensive coordinator. Many have reacted to the news that Knowles is the new defensive coordinator for the Vols. This includes a current Tennessee Volunteers commit from the state of Florida. That commit is Bam Whitfield, who is a cornerback in the 2027 class. He left a message to Vols on SI, which gives off a fiery impression. This is exactly what you want to see if you are a Vols fan.

Kamauri Whitfield Leaves Fiery Statement

Kamauri Whitfield on X

"I am feeling great about this hire because we have the same mentality. He is a winner. I still feel locked in with Tennessee at this point in my recruitment. I can’t wait to start building a relationship with Coach Knowles soon," the Tennessee Vols defensive back commit in the 2027 class stated about the newest Tennessee defensive staff hire, with Knowles becoming the new defensive coordinator for the Vols.

More Vols News