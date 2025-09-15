Everything From Tennessee LB Edwin Spillman In His Media Availability Session
Tennessee LB Edwin Spillman talked to the media ahead of the matchup against UAB. Spillman played for UAB head coach Trent Dilfer and talked about going against him this weekend.
On the linebackers play on Saturday...
“I feel like overall it's pretty solid. Guys are flying around. One thing I feel like we gotta improve on is just a little details. Just alignment, assignment, key, and technique, and becoming a little bit better on third downs.”
On what Trent Dilfer is like as a head coach. Spillman played for him at Lipscomb….
“He’s a great coach. That's obviously one of my guys, great coach, great mentor. It's gonna be really fun just getting to go and compete against him and getting to see him again.”
On a Trent Dilfer offense…
“I would describe it as almost kind of similar to our offense, but also to a little bit of Syracuse. They really like the wide splits back from what I remember seeing. They are a fast-flowing offense. They're gonna try to let their playmakers go out there and do their thing.
On if it is weird facing his former head coach…
“I don't see it as weird. I feel like it's more just a blessing, just to get to be in this opportunity. Getting to go against a great friend, a great mentor, a great coach, is something to look forward to; it's fun."
On if it registered to him when he looked at the schedule, he would be playing coach Dilfer…
“Yes, sir, I mean, we've always talked about it. Even when we were in high school, we'd always talk about how at some point we're going to see each other, so, yeah.”
On if he sees a lot of similarities seeing UAB tape and what he was doing in high school…
“I haven't gotten too far in-depth into all of their checks and everything they like to do, but I'm guessing so.”
On how much he has talked to coach Dilfer since…
“I've got to talk to him just a little bit over the past two or so years. He still checks in with my parents and everything like that. So it's still a great relationship. But yeah, I'm excited though.”
On going up against coach Dilfer in the new dynamic….
“Just like how Coach Huepel always says, the most important game is the next one. So yeah, just ready to get out there again and go and show the world what we can do.”
On what defense needs to clean up….
“Overall, I feel like the biggest thing was just us beating ourselves. I feel like communication has to get a whole lot better.”
On how the energy was in meetings and resetting for a new week…
“I feel like overall, obviously, that we didn't get an outcome, but everybody had the right mindset to go out there and improve and fix all the corrections we need to make and just go out there and focus on the next one.”
On how many new wrinkles did Georgia have on offense, they didn’t show in the first two games…
“There were slight adjustments they made. Overall, it was pretty simple in what we've seen. Based on the week, coaches did a great job of just showing us what we're gonna get out of certain formations, and that's exactly what we got.”
On whether the coaching staff has leaned on him with his knowledge of coach Dilfer ahead of the matchup…
“Overall, right now we haven't gotten into scouting for them yet. We'll do that later tonight, but I don't know.”