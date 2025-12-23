Former Florida Gators HC Hires Tennessee Football Assistant for Much Bigger Role

The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot going on in their world of college football, as they are battling many different things. They just finished the regular season around a month ago, and they are now awaiting their game against the Illinois Fighting Illini inside the state of Tennessee.

This is a game that has been viewed as one of the more interesting bowl games, as the Vols will be playing this game inside Nissan Stadium (the Tennessee Titans' current stadium). This stadium is the same stadium the Vols played against the Virginia Cavaliers in two seasons ago, in Joe Milton and the Vols' season debut following Hendon Hooker's departure.

The Vols also had to replace their defensive coordinator (Tim Banks). This is when they made the announcement that they will be adding Jim Knowles to the defensive staff. He is the national championship-winning DC with the Ohio State Buckeyes last season, but spent this season with the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Vols will be using William Inge as their defensive coordinator.

There have been multiple coaching changes that they have also had to battle, but the most recent challenge that they have faced is on Tuesday, and it is another coaching change challenge. One of the Vols' best assistants is on his way to another school after being poached by a former Florida Gators head football coach who is also at a new job.

The Vols are losing an assistant offensive line coach. That coach is Phil Serchia, who has spent time with the Vols and has also spent some time in the NFL being with the Chargers. He is taking on a much bigger role, as the announcement was made by Matt Zenitz.

Phil Serchia Accepts a New Job

James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III drops back to pass against Oregon during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"James Madison is hiring Tennessee assistant offensive line coach Phil Serchia as tight ends coach, a source tells @CBSSports. Before Tennessee, spent two seasons working in the NFL as an offensive assistant with the Chargers," Zenitz reported through his personal X account .

James Madison is now under the authority of new head football coach Billy Napier, who started this season as the head football coach for the Florida Gators, but will be the Dukes' new head coach. Napier is a rival of the Vols, but game respects game, as he is having to make some moves for a staff, and adding Serchia is a huge addition for the former Gators coach.

More Vols News