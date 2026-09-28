Everything Josh Heupel Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Auburn
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Josh Heupel had a lot to discuss during his time talking to the media on Monday. Here is everything he said ahead of the Vols' second SEC game.
Josh Heupel's Opening Statement
“Good afternoon. Champions Weekend. This weekend we’ll honor and have a bunch of champions from a lot of different sports here. Look forward to seeing them. And obviously, another conference game. So, I’m excited about that. Good opponent. Coach (Alex) Golesh, his staff have done a good job here this year, but (also) since he became head coach, dating back to USF as well. So, a lot of familiarity with a lot of their staff. And looking forward to the contest,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on if It's an Advantage or Disadvantage Playing Against an Alex Golesh-Led Team
“It works both sides. A lot of their staff has been with us and vice versa. It kind of balances things out,” Heupel said
Josh Heupel on Taking Accountability
“Yeah, I got to take ownership of the things that I’ve got to do better. Our staff does as well. Today the players come in and you look at the tape. There’s a lot of good. There’s a lot you’ve got to get corrected. Every individual, collectively as a position group, ultimately as a team, whether you win, lose — certainly enjoy wins more than losses, whether you win or lose, you’ve got to flush it and get out on the field today. And it’s about what’s next,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Keeping Faizon Brandon Confident
“Yeah, first of all, he wants to play at a high level. He knows that he can, and he needs to play better than he did Saturday. But that’s a young guy that, since he’s gotten here, has taken ownership, takes correction, incorporates it into his game, and improves. Certainly expect that from him this week. You know, I said at the beginning of the year, too, you got a young quarterback, the 10 other guys around him got to do their job at a high level to alleviate unforeseen circumstances for that guy, too, and that’s part of the ownership that everybody on the offensive side of the ball has to have,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Faizon Brandon Needing to Pull the Pin on Some Throws
“Well, I think going back to not (making) reckless decisions. But in Saturday’s game, there’s windows and opportunities, timing, whatever it might be, where some of those things he’s got to let rip. Things that he saw and things that maybe he missed. But that’s part of growing as a quarterback,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Wendell Moe Jr.
“Good luck. See you on Wednesday (SEC Availability Report),” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Needing Growth From the Offensive Line
“First of all, that position group, we all understand, needs to play at a higher level consistently for 60 minutes to give us a better chance to move the football. Some of that’s in the run game, certainly in protection as well. All the protection problems, it’s not just five guys; it’s everybody involved in it. It’s tight ends, it’s backs, it’s quarterback, it’s wide receivers doing their job too. But certainly we’ve got to get better. There were times in the run game we’ve got to create a little bit more movement. There’s times where we created movement, get to a little bit of space, unblocked hat makes a tackle, they tackled well. So, it’s all those pieces working together,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Xavier Gilliam Making a Difference in Different Areas That May Not Show Up on the Stat Sheet
“Just his ability to get to the football first and foremost. He’s violent; he plays with great speed, he’s physical at the point of attack, and he’s disruptive, disengages in blocks," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Faizon Brandon Reacting to the Loss Re-entering the Building
“Certainly disappointed after the game, still felt some of that yesterday as he came into the building. But also eager to get back out there. He’s a competitor. He hasn’t lost in football in a long time, but he’s lost games. His ability to keep playing, not perfect, but keep plugging away, you can see that the other day. There’s some things that we’ve got to do better in some of those situations, but he’ll bounce back,”
Josh Heupel on the QBs Getting Adjusted to the Speed
“He’s playing a really good opponent that is really good up front and athletic on the back end. The game is moving a little bit faster. I talked about that last week a little bit. He’ll adjust to it. Saturday, we don’t like the result, but he’ll be better for it moving forward. Continue to grow,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on the "Illegal Onside Kick"
“Yeah, that kick was actually run previously inside of this league. We had had earlier communication with the league as well. We'll adjust to the new rule. The ruling we got today as I was walking down here,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on The Upcoming Challenge Against Auburn
“Some carry over. Some things are different. Personnel is different. Some of their pressures and rotations, those things are different. They are really well coached. They play hard. They’re multiple in their presentations. And so, identification, guys working together, have the right bodies. All going to be a big part of this football game. Run game protection and quarterback recognition, as well,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on the Offensive Line Issues
“Some of it was communication. A lot of it was a combination. It’s guys working together,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Auburn's Run Game
“Running backs are good. Run hard. Get vertical quickly. Their quarterback is a big part of their run game, too, going plus one in the run game. Making sure we’re fitting things the right way. Getting that extra hat when needed," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Tennessee's Run Game
“Yeah, Ultimately, we’ve got to go execute. We’ve got to create movement. The backs have to see it, hit the hole and finish plus-two on the back end of it. It’s all parts working together,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on How Much Coaches Take From Their Boss When They Leave
“I think you try to take things the way that you like. Every job is different when you’re taking it over. You take over at the same place two different times, the job is going to be different. You’re looking at all the pieces of the puzzle from the personnel, the staff, to where the program currently is. The natural things that you’re encountering that you’ve got to overcome. You adjust and try to put yourself and your program in the best footing,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on If Playing Jerry Mack (Kennesaw State) Makes the Job Easier Against Alex Golesh (Auburn)
“I think there are some similarities in what Jerry Mack and Alex and Auburn are doing. There’s going to be a lot of differences, as well. Based off of personnel, you get to the place, you recognize the personnel. How do you put those guys in a position to be successful? Both quarterbacks are mobile. This one, they’re using the quarterback in the run game a lot more than what we saw from Kennesaw,” Heupel said.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_