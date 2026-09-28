Everything Josh Heupel Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Auburn

Josh Heupel had a lot to discuss during his time talking to the media on Monday. Here is everything he said ahead of the Vols' second SEC game.

Josh Heupel's Opening Statement

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during the Vol Walk before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Good afternoon. Champions Weekend. This weekend we’ll honor and have a bunch of champions from a lot of different sports here. Look forward to seeing them. And obviously, another conference game. So, I’m excited about that. Good opponent. Coach (Alex) Golesh, his staff have done a good job here this year, but (also) since he became head coach, dating back to USF as well. So, a lot of familiarity with a lot of their staff. And looking forward to the contest,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on if It's an Advantage or Disadvantage Playing Against an Alex Golesh-Led Team

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the field during warmups before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It works both sides. A lot of their staff has been with us and vice versa. It kind of balances things out,” Heupel said

Josh Heupel on Taking Accountability

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel walks off the field after the loss to Texas during a college football game on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I got to take ownership of the things that I’ve got to do better. Our staff does as well. Today the players come in and you look at the tape. There’s a lot of good. There’s a lot you’ve got to get corrected. Every individual, collectively as a position group, ultimately as a team, whether you win, lose — certainly enjoy wins more than losses, whether you win or lose, you’ve got to flush it and get out on the field today. And it’s about what’s next,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Keeping Faizon Brandon Confident

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) greets fans on the Vol Walk before the college football game against Texas on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, first of all, he wants to play at a high level. He knows that he can, and he needs to play better than he did Saturday. But that’s a young guy that, since he’s gotten here, has taken ownership, takes correction, incorporates it into his game, and improves. Certainly expect that from him this week. You know, I said at the beginning of the year, too, you got a young quarterback, the 10 other guys around him got to do their job at a high level to alleviate unforeseen circumstances for that guy, too, and that’s part of the ownership that everybody on the offensive side of the ball has to have,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Faizon Brandon Needing to Pull the Pin on Some Throws

Texas defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after a sack of Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during their game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, I think going back to not (making) reckless decisions. But in Saturday’s game, there’s windows and opportunities, timing, whatever it might be, where some of those things he’s got to let rip. Things that he saw and things that maybe he missed. But that’s part of growing as a quarterback,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Wendell Moe Jr.

Tennessee offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (75) before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Good luck. See you on Wednesday (SEC Availability Report),” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Needing Growth From the Offensive Line

Tennessee (51) and Tennessee offensive lineman Jesse Perry (72) before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“First of all, that position group, we all understand, needs to play at a higher level consistently for 60 minutes to give us a better chance to move the football. Some of that’s in the run game, certainly in protection as well. All the protection problems, it’s not just five guys; it’s everybody involved in it. It’s tight ends, it’s backs, it’s quarterback, it’s wide receivers doing their job too. But certainly we’ve got to get better. There were times in the run game we’ve got to create a little bit more movement. There’s times where we created movement, get to a little bit of space, unblocked hat makes a tackle, they tackled well. So, it’s all those pieces working together,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Xavier Gilliam Making a Difference in Different Areas That May Not Show Up on the Stat Sheet

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper (5) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just his ability to get to the football first and foremost. He’s violent; he plays with great speed, he’s physical at the point of attack, and he’s disruptive, disengages in blocks," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Faizon Brandon Reacting to the Loss Re-entering the Building

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) walks off the field after a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Certainly disappointed after the game, still felt some of that yesterday as he came into the building. But also eager to get back out there. He’s a competitor. He hasn’t lost in football in a long time, but he’s lost games. His ability to keep playing, not perfect, but keep plugging away, you can see that the other day. There’s some things that we’ve got to do better in some of those situations, but he’ll bounce back,”

Josh Heupel on the QBs Getting Adjusted to the Speed

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) prepares to pass the ball during a college football game against Texas on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He’s playing a really good opponent that is really good up front and athletic on the back end. The game is moving a little bit faster. I talked about that last week a little bit. He’ll adjust to it. Saturday, we don’t like the result, but he’ll be better for it moving forward. Continue to grow,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on the "Illegal Onside Kick"

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) reacts after recovering an onside kick against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, that kick was actually run previously inside of this league. We had had earlier communication with the league as well. We'll adjust to the new rule. The ruling we got today as I was walking down here,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on The Upcoming Challenge Against Auburn

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Florida Gators at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Some carry over. Some things are different. Personnel is different. Some of their pressures and rotations, those things are different. They are really well coached. They play hard. They’re multiple in their presentations. And so, identification, guys working together, have the right bodies. All going to be a big part of this football game. Run game protection and quarterback recognition, as well,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on the Offensive Line Issues

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) and offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) celebrate after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Some of it was communication. A lot of it was a combination. It’s guys working together,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Auburn's Run Game

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) and linebacker Demarcus Riddick (6) celebrates with fans after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Vanderbilt Commodores 21-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Running backs are good. Run hard. Get vertical quickly. Their quarterback is a big part of their run game, too, going plus one in the run game. Making sure we’re fitting things the right way. Getting that extra hat when needed," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Tennessee's Run Game

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, Ultimately, we’ve got to go execute. We’ve got to create movement. The backs have to see it, hit the hole and finish plus-two on the back end of it. It’s all parts working together,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on How Much Coaches Take From Their Boss When They Leave

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh celebrates with fans as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Vanderbilt Commodores 21-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think you try to take things the way that you like. Every job is different when you’re taking it over. You take over at the same place two different times, the job is going to be different. You’re looking at all the pieces of the puzzle from the personnel, the staff, to where the program currently is. The natural things that you’re encountering that you’ve got to overcome. You adjust and try to put yourself and your program in the best footing,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on If Playing Jerry Mack (Kennesaw State) Makes the Job Easier Against Alex Golesh (Auburn)

Kennesaw State coach Jerry Mack during the college football game against Tennessee on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think there are some similarities in what Jerry Mack and Alex and Auburn are doing. There’s going to be a lot of differences, as well. Based off of personnel, you get to the place, you recognize the personnel. How do you put those guys in a position to be successful? Both quarterbacks are mobile. This one, they’re using the quarterback in the run game a lot more than what we saw from Kennesaw,” Heupel said.

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