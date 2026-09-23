Josh Heupel Speaks on Faizon Brandon Ahead of Texas vs. Tennessee

The Tennessee Vols have started the new season 3-0, and they have looked good while doing it. They have beaten one Power 4 team, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and that game was also the first road test for the team. A large part of the success this season is true freshman signal caller Faizon Brandon.

Faizon Branson was the first true freshman Week 1 starter in over 20 years, and he has delivered so far. Brandon has already earned two Freshman of the Week honors through three weeks and will probably win several more by the time the season is done.

Not only has his great play caught the eye of award voters, but more importantly, it has caught the eye of his head coach. Josh Heupel quickly broke down some things he has seen in Brandon’s play so far this season.

Josh Heupel Speaks on Faizon Brandon’s Play This Season

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He’s got really good command. He’s been really decisive with the football in those couple of throws that he’d like too maybe have back. Just fundamentally being a little bit off, plays down the field that we’ve got to go make. But I like what he’s done. You get into conference play, you’re going to grow and evolve every week.”

Why Tennessee Fans Should Care About These Comments

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) looks to throw during Tennessee’s college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Any coach will say good things about their quarterback to the media, even while slightly critiquing their play, as Heupel did with Brandon. The meaning is in what was said. Not many true freshmen would get the compliment of “really good command” from their head coach, but it shows Brandon’s maturity at the position.

Another encouraging thing about Heupel’s comments is that they continue to focus on areas of growth within Brandon’s performances. If Brandon is able to continue to build on his performances, he has a chance to do something special in Knoxville. Many Vols fans are ready to feel like 1998 once again, and the hope is that Brandon brings them there.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.