Everything Josh Heupel Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Furman
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The Tennessee Volunteers are finally in their first game week, as they are set to take on the Furman Paladins, in what looks to be a very favorable game for the Vols.
Ahead of kickoff, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel spoke with the media.
Here is everything he had to say.
Josh Heupel on Doly Parton and Game Week
"Game week in Tennessee, ready to go play some ball. I am looking forward to seeing our fans. For a bunch of our players, first experience inside Neyland Stadium. Everybody inside the program is excited about kicking this thing off on Saturday. Culmination of the work that goes into it, dating all the way back to last January as we started our offseason program. I'm excited to go play and compete with these guys, and you know ultimately we will find out where we are at, and where we have got to continue to grow, but looking forward to the weekend. It would be remiss if I didn't talk about the passing of Dolly Parton. All that she has meant across the world, this country, and certainly the queen of East Tennessee. A lady that was extremely proud of her roots. You look at her impact, you know, just her ability to give back and make an impact on people. Certainly here in East Tennessee. She meant a lot to people across the country, but certainly here in the state of Tennessee, too, so we will be wearing a sticker patch on the back of our helmet to recognize her accomplishments and everything that she has meant, as she had an impact here in Tennessee. So, I also want to wish Coach Webb and our golf team good luck, as they tee it up and start their season here today, so with that, I will open it up to questions," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on the Team Improving Following Their First Game on Saturday
"I think you can improve the most from Week 1 to Week 2. Ultimately, your team is going to improve. Your players focus on the improvements that they need to make, and incorporate that in how they practice, and ultimately the following week, you know, teams get better throughout the course of the season, not just from Week 1 to Week 2," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Where Tennessee Stands This Season
“Yeah, I think we have a chance to be a good team. Ultimately, our preparation has got to be right this week. Dial into the details of our game plans in all three phases of it. Go compete extremely hard. This game is never perfect. Don’t expect Saturday to. But we want to play with great assignments and player alignments, our keys and play with great technique and take care of the football when we have it, and create some turnovers when we don’t have it," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on If Ethan Davis Will Play
“Yeah, he’ll be available on Saturday. He ramped up this past week, and he looks really good," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on What He Can Learn During the Season
"You’ll continue to find more out about mental, physical toughness, emotional toughness, resiliency, next-play mindset. So, we’re going to find out a lot through this 12-game journey. But Saturday’s our first opportunity,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Jim Knowles Challenging the Offense
“I think as much as anything, as multiple as they are, front coverage, presentations, rotations it gives you the ability to work through a lot of the things that you’re going to see throughout the course of the year. So as much as anything, it’s the exposure our players get to some of those things,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Calling Plays
“Yeah, I mean, Joey (Halzle) does a lot of it. My background is offense, I’m going to stay engaged in that part of the details of all of our preparation. For me, staying a part of what has gotten me to this point, hiring great people that you trust, and some of those other things. But certainly it’s still my responsibility to tie all three of it together,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley Growing as Leaders
“Well they’re smart, tough, competitive. They’ve really grown in their approach in how they handle every day from year one, how they take care of their bodies. You see it out on the practice field, coaching guys up, subtle details. Could be fundamental technique, could be recognizing schemes. You see it, them talking to their peers. Some of the young guys that, hey, these are mistakes that I made when I was young, here’s how I’ve grown and here’s how it’s impacted me, and those are two guys that do it at a really high level," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on DeSean Bishop's Differences
“Had a great offseason. Physically stronger, more muscle mass, more speed and acceleration. A year ago, had had some opportunities in games, but hadn’t had carried the bulk of it. He’s got a year under his belt with the ball in his hands, does a great job without the ball in his hands, too, and I think he’s really grown that way. So, experienced player that’s played at a really high level that we expect to have a great year,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on If He Will Play Two Quarterbacks Saturday
“You’ll find out on Saturday,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Improved Tackling
“Some of that live work is important for your offense guys and skill players that have the ball in their hands. That can be a lot of work in scrimmages or some of the tackling drills that we do that are live. At the end of the day, tackling is by position, fundamentals, and technique. We’ve stressed that extremely hard during the offseason and, done it during the course of fall training camp and I like how we have grown, but ultimately we’ll find out when we get out there on Saturday,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on George MacIntyre's Response to Faizon Brandon Being Named the Starter
“Disappointed at first, if they’re not that, then we got a real problem. But he’s been great on the practice field, great energy. He’s in here today with everybody and he’s continuing to grow and work and compete. He understands he’s gonna get an opportunity at some point, and gotta be prepared when the opportunity comes,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Playing a Furman Team Who Already Played This Season
“It gives you the ability to understand where they’re applying people in all three phases of the game. Defensively, they returned a bunch on their front and have a really good edge player. He’s a preseason player of the year in their conference. Ultimately, every week is this, but it’s about us and our preparation and continuing to grow and then go play our best ball on Saturday,” Heupel said.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_