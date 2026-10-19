Everything Josh Heupel Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. South Carolina

The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their win against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but they will now have to put that game in the past and move towards the next game as they travel to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Ahead of the game, Josh Heupel spoke with the media. Here is what he had to say.

Josh Heupel's Opening Statement

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is interviewed after winning a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Good afternoon. Guys got back in the building this morning, able to watch the tape and see some of the good, but most importantly, see the things that were in control that we got to get corrected here. Obviously, going to South Carolina this week, facing a football team that’s playing really well. You look at the ability to go on the road two weeks ago against Florida and come away with the win, played extremely well in all three phases of the football game. We understand the environment, what we’re getting into, and we need to prepare, be elite in our preparation. Them having a bye week last week, an extra week on us, we got to make up that ground in our preparation and practice. We’ll get ready to go play smart football on the road here to get a win,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on If George MacIntyre is the Starter From Here on Out

Cigar smoke floats in the air as Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) celebrates after a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“George has played smart and efficient. I like a lot of what he’s done. You guys will figure it out when we get to game day,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Having to Move Past the Emotional High of Beating Alabama

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I’ve said it to our football team. I think I’ve said it in here a couple of times. Every week’s a new season inside of this league. That’s whether you’re playing at home or on the road. You got to play. The margins are just, they’re small, they’re tight. A play here, a call there, make a huge difference. So you got to be on the right side of it in your preparation. Certainly, understanding what you’re getting into. The fact that they got an extra week with the bye last week. Physically, they’ll be as fresh as you can be at this point in the season: extra week of preparation, road environment. So we’ve pointed to all those things with our team this morning," Heupel said

Josh Heupel on Mike Matthews' Blindside Block

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, you can’t do it. And when I was playing that was allowed — I’m older now — but no, you can’t do it. I love the physicality that Mike played with throughout the course of the football game. We showed that play today to our team, we got to play smarter. I love the mentality, attitude, toughness that he demonstrates every play. We have to play smarter as a the football team,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on the Coaching Staff Thus Far

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Overall, I feel like we’re making good in-game adjustments. I think in the totality of everything, it’s always your personnel. What you’re seeing structurally from the other side of the football — offense, defense, special teams, and trying to put them in a position to be successful,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Confidence in Cooper Ranvier

Tennessee place kicker Cooper Ranvier (28) prepares to kick a field goal during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I had a ton of confidence in him. I’m excited for him that he went and performed the way that he did, the way that we think that he’s capable of on Saturday. But he’s extremely confident, he’s experienced, and he’s ready to go play the next play. He demonstrated that on the road a couple of weeks ago,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on DeSean Bishop Playing Good in the Second Half and What to Improve in the First Half

Tennessee wide receiver Ben Petermann (35) and running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrate after Bishop scored a touchdown against Alabama in a college football game on Oct. 17, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Got to play smart football. That’s a huge part of staying ahead of the chains, not changing the way third downs are played, or not even getting to the third down. There are a lot of controllables that we control in the run game, in the pass game. The efficiency of it matters, that can be communication on the run game, it could be double teams, whatever. Pass game, be more efficient. Protection is a part of that. But there’s a totality to the run game too. Occasionally you might get somebody out of a gap and crease a big one. But usually your run game’s gonna continue to grow and improve as the physicality goes through the course of the game,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Tennessee Getting More Physical

Tennessee strength coach Derek Owings, second from right, during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Part of it is the mentality, attitude. Part of it’s your body being prepared for it. I said that after the ball game. Our work week is pretty consistent in what we’re doing. Good teams continue to get better throughout the course of the year. And to do that, you’re going to get scout work, but you've got to get some good-on-good too. And we control and manage those things. And some of it’s holistically, by the one offense or one defense. But some of it is based off of where each individual is at coming off of the ball game and where they are at in the middle of the week,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Brayden Rouse's Fumble

Tennessee linebacker Brayden Rouse (52) and Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (55) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Doesn’t matter if he gets pushed into the ball, it’s a live ball. At the end of the day, all the little things that we talk about, preach, and our coaching, or should be coaching, are part of how plays play out. And the communication, from returner to everybody on that unit, getting away from the football, he thought potentially the ball had been touched by one of our guys. And that’s why he was a little bit in no man’s land as far as actually getting on the ball, or trying to scoop it. And at the end of the day, we have to be better as an entire unit in that situation," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on the Unselfishness of the Defensive Line Group

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) and Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, I think it’s a credit to Coach (Rodney) Garner, Coach AJ (Andrew Jackson), and everybody who’s in that room, that you can cultivate and develop that type of approach from everybody inside of the room. I think it has continued to grow because they’ve seen the success of it. But it’s also a credit to our players buying into it from the very beginning," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on South Carolina's Defensive Front

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) rushes against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Extremely athletic on the edges. Not just Dylan, but their edges have the ability to make a dramatic impact on the football game. So that’s in the run game, it’s in the pass game. Obviously, the ability to apply pressure to the quarterback. They’ve been really good against the run, not giving up many yards, not giving up many yards per carry. It’ll be another big test for us up front," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on How George MacIntyre Has Progressed The Last Three Weeks

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) yells before a play during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He’s continued to grow. I’ve said it before, every breath that a young quarterback gets, and it’s true with older ones too, they continue to grow, get better. Understand space, timing, bodies in motion, moving around, better feel for the pocket, all of those things. So he has continued to grow,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on If He Has Talked to the Team About South Carolina vs. Tennessee in 2022

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) gets a hug from defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) as he is helped off the field after suffering an apparent injury against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

“I did this morning. I told them to understand the type of environment you’re getting into. Understand the approach of your opponent. You’re stepping into a ring, you better understand your opponent. Be prepared to be your physical, mental and emotional at your peak,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on If William Inge Has Spoke With the Entire Team

Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) wears a shirt supporting William Inge, Tennessee linebacker coach, at the Vol Walk before a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Not him with the entire team. I’ve had dialogue with him, a lot of our team has too. He was excited about that result, but he’s also watching some South Carolina film too,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on If Teams Are Dropping Below Their Standard

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think the level of competition, the difference in talent level, whatever it might be, I just think the margins are small. You don’t play smart football, you turn the ball over. Games turn really quickly. Winning is fragile,” Heupel said.

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