Jeremiah Telander Explains What the Alabama Win Means Compared to Others

Jeremiah Telander spoke about the importance of the win against Alabama in the Cigar Game. The cigar smoke was the only thing fired up on Saturday. The Tennessee football team shut down a powerful Alabama team on the way to a 16-point win at home. On the 3rd Saturday in October. Below are Jeremiah Telander's thoughts on the big win for the Vols.

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) sacks Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Jeremiah Telander, Tennessee’s win over No. 6 Alabama at Neyland Stadium carried extra meaning. Asked how this cigar-game victory compared to others, the senior linebacker pointed to the teammates who shared the moment with him.

“Yeah, this is why you come to Tennessee: games like this, big-time SEC rivalries. And obviously, this one means more just because it's senior year and all my boys are here with me, so this was awesome,” Telander said.

Tennessee’s electric home crowd, a defense that kept making plays, and another celebration with cigars made Saturday a night to remember at Neyland Stadium. For senior linebacker Jeremiah Telander, the win over No. 6 Alabama meant even more because of the teammates beside him.

“Yeah, this is why you come to Tennessee, games like this, big-time SEC rivalries. And obviously, this one means more just because it's senior year and all my boys are here with me, so this was awesome,” Telander said.

The Vols gave that crowd plenty to cheer about. Tennessee’s defense helped set the tone in the 26-10 victory, keeping Alabama out of rhythm and making key plays to keep the Crimson Tide from mounting a comeback.

A fan smokes a cigar during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Neyland’s energy added to the moment. Every stop brought another roar from the stands as Tennessee moved closer to its third straight home win over Alabama. For the seniors, it was one more chance to celebrate a rivalry victory with their teammates and fans.

The result also carries weight beyond the rivalry. With five games left, Tennessee has put itself in the driver’s seat for a College Football Playoff spot. There is still work ahead, but beating Alabama gives the Vols a signature win and momentum entering the closing stretch.

For Telander, though, the meaning of the night started with something simpler: one more big SEC win alongside his boys. This win also keeps the promising season rolling. As they enter the back half of the schedule. For a Senior, nothing could be sweeter than a playoff season with this championship caliber defense.

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