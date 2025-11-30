Everything Tennessee Football HC Josh Heupel Said Following 45-24 Home Loss to Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Volunteers will finish the 2025 regular season 8-4 (4-4) after falling to cross-state rival Vanderbilt 45-24.
This loss has a stronger sting to it as not only was this at home inside Neyland Stadium, but this was on senior day as well.
Diego Pavia threw two interceptions in the first half but ultimately, it didn't matter as the Commodores found a way to take the lead before extending the score out of reach.
Vanderbilt is hopefully to possibly have a play-off berth as Pavia will also be looking for an invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony.
Following the tough loss at home, Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel would address the awaiting reporters.
Josh Heupel's Opening Statement
“Uh, extremely disappointing second half that leads to an extremely disappointing, ultimate result. Coaches and players all play a part in it. So, um, give them (Vanderbilt) credit, but uh, extremely disappointed in what we did in the second half. So, I'll open it up," Heupel said.
Diego Pavia's Success
“A couple of them, um, he makes a good play. We can’t get off a block on the interior and a couple scramble big plays. We misfit a couple things into to the boundary. So, it’s a combination of all those things that ultimately lead to him having the game that he does with his feet," Heupel explained.
Defensive Struggles, What Changes Are Needed?
“I mean ultimately the performance we had tonight is not anywhere near the standard of what Tennessee football is. And um, there’s been a lot of things that we’ve had to deal with, um, in the beginning, middle parts of the season. I felt like we took some steps here last couple weeks, but this one just wrapped up a few seconds ago. It’s my job to evaluate everything inside of our program and, you know, I told our players we’ve had some disappointing results, but this second half was extremely disappointing. Coaches and players, not just one,” Heupel detailed.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel said following the 45-24 loss to Vanderbilt at home.
