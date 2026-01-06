Three Tennessee Football Players Announce Their New Program of Choice

Tennessee has lost plenty of different players at many different positions. While this has been a big obstacle that the Vols have had to get over, there are some updates surrounding some of the guys that they have lost. Three of the Vols who have left the Tennessee program have already picked their new program.

Here are three players that have announced where they are going. Take a look.

Max Anderson - Transferring to Kentucky

Tennessee offensive lineman Max Anderson (71) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anderson is an interior offensive lineman who spent multiple seasons with the Vols. He is now set to join the Kentucky Wildcats, as the Wildcats will be looking to put him in a much bigger role than what the Vols had him in and would have him in for this upcoming season. This is a huge upgrade role for the former Vol, but fans won't be happy that he is playing for a rival school they will play every season.

Here is an honest evaluation that Gabe Brooks had prior to his time at Tennessee.

"Big, strong classic guard prospect with plug-and-play size and enough functional athleticism to possibly allow some roster value and position versatility. Good height and mass with requisite arm length for an interior spot. Experience inside and at tackle against good high school competition (Texas 5A). Knows how to use his hands and consistently initiates contact. Hand placement is good and combines with lower-body drive to overwhelm many opponents. Adequate foot quickness to get to targets on schedule as a puller and a climber. Flashes some engaging power at times when getting to a linebacker. Presents a broad-bodied, heavy-anchored obstacle in pass protection. Typically plays with solid leverage and pad level consistency to aid in drive-blocking strength. Multi-sport experience in the form of shot put and discus participation. Shows occasional point-of-attack punch reflective of shot put ability. Can improve balance and body control, particularly when engaged. Owns requisite length for an IOL, but lacks ideal length if living outside. Flashes impressive strength and power but can get more consistent in heavy-handedness in the phone booth. Bona fide high-major offensive line prospect who fits a traditional mauling guard role quite well. Projects as a potential multi-year starter at a P5 program with a developmental ceiling beyond college."

Max Gilbert - Transferring to Arkansas

Tennessee place kicker Max Gilbert (90) points to the crowd after winning a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gilbert was the starting kicker for the Tennessee program. He has been the starter for multiple seasons, but after a rough season, the kicker is set to be the new guy for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Here is a little bit about the kicker.

"Strong-legged, in-state placekicker who starred for Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis … Rated by Kohl’s Kicking as a five-star prospect and the No. 30 placekicker in the nation … Also tabbed a four-star punter by Kohl’s … Made 45-of-46 PATs and six field goals during his senior season, including a 47-yarder … Punted the ball 17 times for 704 yards (42.2 avg.) with a long punt of 63 yards, and booted 57-of-61 kickoffs for touchbacks … One of three finalists for the 2022 Tennessee Mr. Football High School Kicker of the Year … Competed in the 2022 Liberty Bowl All-Star Game and hit a 43-yard FG late in the second half … Two-time Division II-AA region special teams MVP (2021-22) … Nailed a career-long 54-yard field goal as a junior … High school teammates with current Vols LB Ben Bolton … Grew up playing soccer and started playing football his freshman year of high school … Selected to the TSWA All-State soccer team after his sophomore year and was a finalist for All-Metro soccer player of the year … Committed to the Vols in September 2022 … Coached by Kevin Locastro … Arrived on Rocky Top in December and is participating in bowl practices … Twitter handle is @maxgilbs7 … Instagram handle is @maxgilbs," the Tennessee website confirmed .

Bennett Warren - Transferring to Minnesota

Bennett Warren on his Tennessee Vols visit | Bennett Warren

The talented offensive tackle is set to become one of the main offensive linemen for the Minnesota program. He has the chance to be very good with his new program and will be a star down the line, as he has plenty of seasons remaining.

The Tennessee website broke down Warren's 2025.

"Played 10 snaps at LT in Homecoming win over New Mexico State (11/15) ... Saw action on six offensive snaps at left tackle against No. 6 Alabama (10/18) ... Played on 17 offensive snaps against UAB (9/20), helping the Vols generate 510 yards of total offense and 56 points ... Saw action on 41 snaps in home opener vs. ETSU (9/6), helping the Vols roll up 717 yards of total offense and set the modern era scoring record with 72 points ... Played seven special teams snaps in the Vols’ season-opening win over Syracuse (8/30)."

