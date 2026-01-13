Former Tennessee Football Player Takes Shots at Josh Heupel

The Tennessee Volunteers are back in the headlines, but not for something they expected. A former player who just entered the transfer portal and committed to his new school has opted to take shots at his former school with a graphic that indicates that his new coach is pushing his old coach (Josh Heupel) into a locker.

The player is William Satterwhite, who recently committed to the LSU Tigers. He is set to play under former head coach of the Vols, Lane Kiffin. Satterwhite posted the graphic of Heupel seemingly being shoved into a locker by Kiffin following his transfer and the addition of Sam Leavitt (who was a top target for both programs).

Here is how the graphic looks.

Meet the newest op, William Satterwhite decided to post this on instagram.



Anyone want to tell him how that’s worked for the other former Vols who bad mouthed Tennessee on the way out?? We actually have good karma on this… pic.twitter.com/bOgAmIynH8 — Tennessee Vols (@Volscrootin) January 12, 2026

The real reason for this type of post is unknown, but the likely reason for his transfer is due to the fact that he was not slated to be a starter, but instead he was set to be a key rotational piece for the Vols.

The Tennessee Volunteers website ( utsports.com .) has his career breakdown in his seasons that he spent playing for the Vols. Take a look.

William Satterwhite's College Career Breakdown Thus Far

Tennessee offensive lineman William Satterwhite (50) during the Orange & White spring game in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Career

"Talented young offensive lineman who will be in the mix at center in 2025 after playing three games and redshirting as a true freshman in 2024 … Had a solid spring working as the primary center … Named a 2024 SEC Academic Honor Roll selection … Seen action on 182 offensive snaps, allowing zero sacks in his career ... Played in 11 career games."

2025

"Saw action on 20 offensive snaps at center in a 42-9 homecoming win over New Mexico State (11/15) ... Played 15 snaps at center in road win at Kentucky (10/25) ... Played three snaps at center against No. 6 Alabama (10/18) ... Played 19 snaps at center in victory over Arkansas (10/11), helping UT rush for a season-high 264 yards ... Totaled 36 snaps at center in the Vols’ victory over UAB (9/20) as UT compiled 510 yards of total offense ... Played 40 snaps at center in blowout win vs. ETSU (9/6), helping the Vols roll up 717 yards of total offense and set the modern era scoring record with 72 points ... Played three snaps at center in UT’s season-opening win over Syracuse (8/30)."

2024

"Redshirted as a true freshman … Saw action in three games during his debut season on Rocky Top, playing 45 total offensive snaps at center … Played 16 snaps and did not allow any quarterback pressures in Week 3 win over Kent State (9/14) … Got in late in win over No. 24 NC State (9/7), playing six clean snaps … Made his collegiate debut and played a season-high 23 offensive snaps without allowing a pressure in season-opening victory over Chattanooga (8/31)."

