Former Tennessee Coach Receives New Memorial

The University of Tennessee had another legend receive a great memorial in the city of Knoxville.

Coach Johnny Majors Receives Great Memorial

Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors, center, gets ready to lead his team on the field to face host Vanderbilt for his final regular season game Nov. 28, 1992. During the season, Majors underwent heart bypass surgery, returned to coaching less than four weeks after the operation and was ultimately ousted, effective after the bowl game. | Rex Perry / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

"South Knox motorists on Topside Road - the new signs are up, commemorating the Coach John Majors Memorial Bridge. The Tennessee Department of Transportation approved the signs for the bridge over Alcoa Highway, and a City crew installed them Monday. Coach Majors lived nearby, and neighborhood friends had requested the honorary naming. Coach Majors was a beloved icon in Knoxville. He was an All-American single-wing tailback at UT, who also passed, punted and returned punts and kickoffs. As the Vols' coach, he won 116 games and three SEC championships. Johnny Majors was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987," City of Knoxville's Government page posted.

Majors was one of the better coaches in Tennessee history, as he is one of the most winningest names to coach the Vols. Majors finished his Tennessee tenure with a 116-68-2 record for the Vols. He is one of the more memorable coaches in the system, and is a coach who has a great track record. He is deserving of this being named after him, as there are only a few other coaches who could have been considered.

Some of the other names to consider include Phillip Fulmer (who is unlikely due to the number of things he has named after him in Knoxville) and General Neyland (who is unlikely for the same reason). This is a huge win for both the city of Knoxville and the University of Tennessee, as there is just one more thing added to the many in the city.

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