Ex-Tennessee Football Star Claps Back at Criticism Surrounding Josh Heupel's Offense

The NFL Draft has officially come to an end, as the draft is now multiple weeks over, and the former Vols who were selected in the draft have been competing with their new teams in camp. One of the players who was drafted the highest is Chris Brazzell II, who was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the 3rd round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The talented prospect is by far one of the more gifted wide receivers, but many have questioned who he is as a route runner. This is mainly due to the question marks around the Tennessee football offense and their route tree in a unique offense.

While wasting no time, Brazzell II clapped back at the criticism surrounding his former college's offensive scheme.

What Chris Brazzell II Had to Say

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Every route I’ve ran here, I ran at Tennessee. Tennessee is definitely evolving the playbook; they’re getting more pro style," Brazzell II said.

In his time with the Vols, Brazzell II was dominant, including leading the SEC in receiving yards in the 2025 season. He finished over 1,000 yards, and he had many of the biggest moments among the Vols wide receivers in 2025. For those who are curious what else the talented prospect brings to the table, here is a deeper look at who he is as a prospect, according to Lance Zierlein from the NFL, as he is one of the more reliable NFL Draft scouts that is in the game.

More on Chris Brazzell II

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

"Long-limbed “Z” receiver with the ability to create downfield for an offense thirsty to make more explosive plays outside. Brazzell’s 2025 tape shows the game slowing down for him, allowing the production to catch up with the traits. He builds to speed with long strides and dominates above the rim. He’s adept at using length and body control to capture air space against cornerbacks. He’s a more competent route runner than most field-stretcher types, but he needs to become more physical on contested targets underneath. Brazzell didn’t see many in-your-face press challenges this past season, but he’s likely to get an early taste of it as a pro. Two-high shells and zone-heavy looks can shrink his snap-to-snap impact, but the quick-strike potential is real," Zierlein said.

He will begin his NFL career in the preseason, which is just months away, before he looks to be a huge target for Bryce Young in Carolina on Sundays during the regular season in 2026.