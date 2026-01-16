Former Tennessee Football Player Commits to SEC Rival

The Tennessee Volunteers have lost a ton of talented players to the NCAA Transfer Portal, and are now looking to rebuild the pieces that they have lost, as some of the players have already announced their newest destination, following the entry to the portal that was made official just two weeks ago at the maximum.

One of the players who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal is Jack Van Dorselaer, who entered the portal just days ago and is now already set to join a new program. Not only is he joining a new program, but he is joining an SEC rival.

Van Dorselaer is now set to be coached by former Tennessee tight end and NFL star Jason Witten. This means he is off to be coached at Oklahoma, and will be someone who competes for playing time as soon as he gets to campus. Van Dorselaer had a solid 2025 for the most part, but he was expected to have an even better 2026 with the Vols, but that is no longer the case.

Here is how his high school career played out before finding his way to Knoxville, alongside some of his key personal information, according to utsports.com .

High School Bio

Jack Van Dorselaer speaks to reporters. | Tennessee Athletics/YouTube

"Versatile, strong tight end with reliable hands and punishing, physical blocking ability out of Texas prep powerhouse Southlake Carroll High School … Early enrollee who participated in spring practices and has a chance to be an immediate contributor as a true freshman in the fall of 2025 … Shined in the Orange & White Spring Game, hauling in three touchdown passes … Considered a four-star prospect and top 20 tight end in the country by ESPN and 247Sports … Rated No. 6 and No. 17 at his position by those outlets, respectively … The No. 47 prospect from the state of Texas according to 247Sports … Rated a four-star tight end by On3 … Two-way player who saw action at defensive end during his senior season and totaled 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks for one the nation’s top high school programs – helping lead Southlake Carroll to an undefeated regular season … As a junior, pulled in 15 catches for 316 yards (21.1 yards per reception) with six touchdowns at tight end … Also competed in swimming and track & field during his high school career … Committed to the Vols in January 2024 … Chose Tennessee over 26 other Division I offers, including 22 Power Four programs and 10 SEC institutions … Coached by Riley Dodge … Parents are David and Tracy Van Dorselaer … Majoring in sport management … X handle is @JackVanD85 … Instagram handle is @jack.vandorselaer_88."

