Tennessee Football Misses on Defensive Lineman Transfer Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have experienced some unfortunate news yet again, as they have missed on another transfer portal target. The Vols have done a great job when it comes to certain recruitments, but the players that they have missed on has been noticed. The Vols have missed on another defensive lineman in the portal, which is something to pay attention to, as they want to add another player.

This time, the player that they missed on is a fellow SEC player and target. They have missed on Walter Mathis, who is one of the more intriguing defensive linemen from the LSU program, and is one of their main portal entries. He is now set to join a fellow SEC program, but it won't be the Vols. Mathis is set to join the Auburn Tigers and their defensive program, which has definitely improved since the offseason started with multiple additions. Mathis has the chance to be a big-time contributor with the Tigers, and if that is the case, then they will have the chance to be really solid in the next and upcoming seasons.

Walter Mathis Out of High School

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) against LSU Tigers defensive tackle Walter Mathis Jr. (91) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"One of the top nation’s top defensive line prospects from Calvary Day School in Savannah, Ga. … Rated with 4-stars from both On3 and Rivals … Listed as a consensus 3-star prospect and ranked No. 44 nationally at his position and No. 62 in the state of Georgia in the On3 composite … Ranked as high as No. 26 nationally at his position by Rivals, No. 30 by On3 and No. 36 by ESPN … Reached the state quarterfinals in his first two seasons, before a run to the Class 3A state semifinals in 2023 … Posted 50 tackles, including 22 tackles for loss and 6 sacks, as a sophomore in 2022, helping Calvary Day to an 11-1 record and a trip to the Peach State AAA quarterfinals … Earned All-Region honors that season … In 2023, he recorded 6 sacks and 24 quarterback hurries with 44 tackles, including 18.5 for losses to earn All-Greater Savannah first-team honors for the second year in a row … Led Calvary Day School to a 13-1 record in 2023 before dropping the playoff semifinal to Cedar Grove, 49-42 … Over his varsity career, totaled 189 tackles, 57.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 47 games played … Coached by Mark Stroud at Calvary Day School."

