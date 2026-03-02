2029 Athlete Makai Buchanan Confirms Big Tennessee Football News

The Tennessee Volunteers have been recruiting many different classes, as they have even started to offer prospects from the class of 2029. This is a class that is very far from making some decisions, but they still have a ton of talented prospects deserving of offers and visits. One of the teams that does this the best is the Tennessee Vols, who have a knack for jumping on talent early.

One of the 2029 prospects that they have been targeting heavily is Makai Buchanan. Buchanan is one of the better players from the state of California. Despite being far out west, the talented prospect has already started to rack in some offers, including an offer from the Tennessee Volunteers. This offer was a big one for him, which he has described as a program set for "big-time college football."

The prospect has been competing at many different events, and was recently in Atlanta, Georgia, for The Sevens (7-on-7 event). He was one of many talented prospects at the event. The prospect took the time out of his day to discuss his upcoming visits, as he is now set to visit the Tennessee Volunteers, along with some others who have jumped on him early. Here is what he had to say when speaking to Vols on SI reporter Caleb Sisk.

Makahi Buchanan Talks Tennessee Visit and More

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel during the NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The visits that I have in mind are visits to Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, and UCLA. Those are the visits that I have planned," the talented 2029 prospect stated,

He then would go into detail about what he is looking forward to the most when it comes to his visit in Knoxville.

"I just want to see how they develop their kids, how they do what they do with their running back room, how they can get them to the next level, and things like that," Buchanan said.

Finally, the prospect would leave off with a message on what he is looking for when considering a school for a commitment down the line.

"Just who's going to show me the most love, and where I feel most at home at. Also, who's going to mentor me and get me to the next level, whether that's me being a businessman in the future or me going to the NFL. Just whoever is going to be there for me, and be by my side, along with mentoring me to get me to that next level."