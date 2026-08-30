Former Tennessee Football Quarterback Josh Dobbs' Huge Game Could Lead to Big News

The former Tennessee Volunteer and current NFL veteran Josh Dobbs has had quite the up-and-down career as he has been on several NFL teams. But Dobbs seemed to have solidified his spot on the Detroit Lions as the backup to Jared Goff after his performance on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The former Vol, who was coached by Butch Jones back in his Tennessee tenure, finished the game completing 15-of-19 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Dobbs showed the Lions staff that he deserves the backup job in Detroit to Goff.

Dobbs showed off what he showed at Tennessee: that he has the arm to compete in the NFL. Dobbs has been a guy who can carry an offense in the NFL with both his arms and his legs and has been valuable since he entered the league in 2017.

Dobbs finished his Volunteers career with 53 passing touchdowns and 32 rushing touchdowns. The fact that he can get the job done with his arms and his legs is super valuable to NFL teams and will be a key element that the Lions can utilize this upcoming season if need be.

The Tennessee Volunteers Have Had Some Recent Success With NFL QBs

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) throws past New Orleans Saints defensive end Michael Heldman (63) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dobbs is not the only former Volunteers quarterback who either has had a career in the NFL or has made it to the NFL. Joe MIlton III, Hendon Hooker, and Joey Aguilar are currently on NFL teams or have had a career in the NFL.

Milton III currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys and is vying for the backup job there. Hooker currently plays for the Tennessee Titans and is vying for the backup job there, and Aguilar is the same way but is on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They all have in common that they are trying to win the backup job to guys who have had established careers in the NFL. Dobbs is behind Goff, Milton III is behind Dak Prescott, Hooker is behind Cam Ward, and Aguilar is behind Trevor Lawrence.

There is talk all the time about how certain colleges are certain types of football player schools. Like Ohio State and LSU are considered schools that develop wide receivers into NFL players. The same should be said for Tennessee, as they have four quarterbacks in the NFL and then maybe more in the future.

Something special is always made at the University of Tennessee in the quarterback department. When all is said and done, Dobbs might be the one who has the storied career, knowing he has been pro for almost ten years now.

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