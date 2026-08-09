Former Tennessee Football Quarterback Josh Dobbs Signs New NFL Contract
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There are plenty of Tennessee Volunteers who have found a way to progress from the college level and find their footing in the NFL. That is exactly what has happened with some of their top quarterbacks in recent program history. Some of the names include Hendon Hooker, Joe Milton, Joey Aguilar, and Josh Dobbs, who have all found their way through the NFL.
Dobbs was let go following the conclusion of the NFL season, as he spent last season as the backup quarterback for the New England Patriots, meaning he was one of the contributing factors to a second-place season after they were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.
Josh Dobbs Signs With the Detroit Lions
It was unknown if he would find a way to another NFL team, which is exactly what he did on Sunday, as he finally found his way to an NFL roster. The team he signed with on Sunday was the Detroit Lions, who is one of the teams that could find themselves making a deep run this season. This is also another team that Dobbs will be able to add to his resume after making his way through multiple franchises.
While Dobbs has some experience in the NFL as a starter with teams like the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, he isn't expected to be a starter for the Lions. Instead, he will be one of the backups to Jared Goff, who is a player who has been viewed as a top-10 quarterback in the league.
Dobbs will have to earn his reps with this team and will likely have to do so when it comes to the NFL Preseason, as he is joining the roster to compete against the likes of Luke Altmyer, who is a rookie after completing his college career against the Vols during the Music City Bowl in Nashville last season. He was the starting quarterback for the Illinois Fighting Illini, and he helped lead the team to a victory over the Vols. It remains unknown if Dobbs will be the primary backup or if the team will give the reins to Altmyer, who has yet to experience any type of NFL play.
Fans will likely get the chance to watch Dobbs play on Thursday, as the Lions take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their first of their three scheduled preseason games. The Lions will likely begin learning more about the rotation during this contest.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_