Former Tennessee Football Quarterback Joey Aguilar Receives Bad NFL News
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The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a move that seems rather questionable. The Jaguars have made a move to trade for Quinn Ewers, a Dolphins quarterback, who is likely to be the backup for the Jaguars. This leaves former Tennessee football quarterback Joey Aguilar in a situation in which he may not make the Jaguars roster, although the team can have a third quarterback on the sidelines, and he can't play unless both quarterbacks ahead of him get hurt.
The move was made when the Jaguars and the Dolphins switched a day three draft selection in the NFL Draft in 2028. This is a terrible break for Aguilar, who has been excellent in his first NFL Preseason. In fact, he finished with 16 completed passes in just 19 attempts. This is excellent work for the Tennessee Vols alumnus. He also finished with a touchdown in the second preseason game, but he didn't have a single touchdown in game one or game three.
In total he finished with 187 passing yards. The major question now is "What's next for Joey Aguilar?"
What's Next for Joey Aguilar?
As for what's next, the former Tennessee football quarterback will likely be a practice-squad player, and he will likely be targeted as a backup by other teams. While he remains young in the NFL, his production should be a great sign of hope that a team doesn't want to pass on.
His spot with the Jaguars has yet to be cut, but it remains likely that this could happen sooner rather than later when it comes to the official 53-man roster.
There's still a chance that he will be a backup for the Jaguars, but it remains unlikely, especially if the Jaguars felt the need to go get a quarterback through a trade to be the backup to current starter Trevor Lawrence.
Regardless, Aguilar should be proud of his efforts thus far in Jacksonville, even if the Jaguars have made a questionable decision.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_