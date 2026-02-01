Former Tennessee Football RB Transfers to Vols SEC Rival

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking towards the new season, as spring camp is coming up faster than before. The Vols have the chance to do very well, but they will have to conquer the offseason, as will the remainder of the teams in the SEC.

The Vols have added plenty of players in the offseason, but they have also lost many players to the portal. This is an ongoing trend since the portal has become the popular option for players looking for more playing time or NIL. One of their former players has officially opted to enter his name into the transfer portal yet again after leaving the Vols following their 2024 season.

That player is Khalifa Keith, who is a running back from the Appalachian State program following two seasons with the Vols. He is now set to join another team, as he made the announcement. Keith is moving up the ranks after one season as a group of five teams. He is joining the Alabama Crimson Tide as a new running back.

This decision is a questionable one, as he is joining the Crimson Tide with little to no production in 2025. This is a major jump, and he will be competing against a group of prospects at the running back position. He will likely be a rotational guy or a backup for the Crimson Tide, as he will likely not see much time as a starter.

The former prospect didn't see the field much in his time with the Vols, as he finished his career with less than 130 rushing yards in two seasons. He also had less than 10 rushing yards in 2025 with the Mountaineers.

Here is a full breakdown from utsports.com. of his full career with the Vols.

"Carried the ball four times for 13 yards and made an 8-yard catch in the win over Kent State (9/14) ... Saw late action and handled three carries for five yards in victory vs. #24 NC State (9/7) ... Logged a career-best 10 carries for 43 yards and scored his first-career touchdown in the fourth quarter of the season opener vs. Chattanooga (8/31)."

"Played in 12 games during his rookie campaign, totaling 11 carries for 24 yards … Also played a key role on Tennessee’s kick return unit … Toted four carries for a season-high 10 yards in Citrus Bowl win over Iowa (1/1) … Made collegiate debut in season-opening victory over Virginia (9/2), logging a pair of carries for eight yards."

