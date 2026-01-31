Auburn vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Jan. 31

A big game in the SEC is set to take place on Saturday night when the Auburn Tigers hit the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

The SEC is still very much open for any team to take hold of, and the winner of tonight's game will take the next step in being considered one of the top teams in the conference. Tennessee is coming off back-to-back wins against Alabama and Georgia, while Auburn has strung together four straight wins against South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida, and Texas.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Auburn +5.5 (-120)

Tennessee -5.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Auburn +202

Tennessee -250

Total

OVER 147.5 (-115)

UNDER 147.5 (-105)

Auburn vs. Tennessee How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 31

Game Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Food City Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Auburn Record: 14-7 (5-3 in SEC)

Tennessee Record: 14-6 (4-3 in SEC)

Auburn vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

The UNDER is 4-2 in Tennessee's last six games

Auburn is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games vs. Tennessee

The OVER is 6-2 in Auburn's last eight road games

Tennessee is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 7-1 in Tennessee's last eight games

The OVER is 10-4 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams

Tennessee is 4-11 in its last 15 games as the favorite

Auburn vs. Tennessee Key Player to Watch

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G - Tennessee Volunteers

Ja'Kobi Gillespie leads Tennessee in points per game (19.0), assists per game (5.6), and steals per game (1.7). When he brings his best stuff, Tennessee is a tough team to beat. If there's one area Gillespie can improve in, its his three-point shooting. He is the Vols' primary three-point shooter, but he has a three-point field goal percentage of just 35.2%. If he can improve in that area, Tennessee is going to be tough to beat late in the season.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 27



$25: Tennessee -5.5 (-108) 🏀

$25: UConn -7.5 (-106) 🏀

$25: Canucks +120 🏒

$25: Fiziev via Decision (+175) 👊



Yesterday: 3-1 (+$102.54)

YTD: 43-55 (-$281.87) pic.twitter.com/TCxzoY4Wba — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) January 31, 2026

There's not much to separate these two teams offensively in terms of their overall numbers, but when you look at Auburn's shooting numbers on the road, you'll notice a big red flag. The Tigers' effective field goal percentage drops 10.9% when playing on the road compared to at home, one of the biggest home/road splits in all of college basketball.

I could look past that tonight if their defensive numbers were better than they are, but Auburn ranks 227th in defensive efficiency, while Tennessee ranks 33rd. Not only that, but the Tigers rank 190th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, which tells me the Volunteers are going to have plenty of success attacking the perimeter of this Auburn defense.

The lack of defense and terrible road splits give me no choice but to lay the points with Tennessee on its home court.

Pick: Tennessee -5.5 (-102) via FanDuel

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!