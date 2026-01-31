Auburn vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Jan. 31
A big game in the SEC is set to take place on Saturday night when the Auburn Tigers hit the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.
The SEC is still very much open for any team to take hold of, and the winner of tonight's game will take the next step in being considered one of the top teams in the conference. Tennessee is coming off back-to-back wins against Alabama and Georgia, while Auburn has strung together four straight wins against South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida, and Texas.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.
Auburn vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Auburn +5.5 (-120)
- Tennessee -5.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Auburn +202
- Tennessee -250
Total
- OVER 147.5 (-115)
- UNDER 147.5 (-105)
Auburn vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 31
- Game Time: 8:30 pm ET
- Venue: Food City Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Auburn Record: 14-7 (5-3 in SEC)
- Tennessee Record: 14-6 (4-3 in SEC)
Auburn vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 4-2 in Tennessee's last six games
- Auburn is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games vs. Tennessee
- The OVER is 6-2 in Auburn's last eight road games
- Tennessee is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 7-1 in Tennessee's last eight games
- The OVER is 10-4 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams
- Tennessee is 4-11 in its last 15 games as the favorite
Auburn vs. Tennessee Key Player to Watch
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G - Tennessee Volunteers
Ja'Kobi Gillespie leads Tennessee in points per game (19.0), assists per game (5.6), and steals per game (1.7). When he brings his best stuff, Tennessee is a tough team to beat. If there's one area Gillespie can improve in, its his three-point shooting. He is the Vols' primary three-point shooter, but he has a three-point field goal percentage of just 35.2%. If he can improve in that area, Tennessee is going to be tough to beat late in the season.
Auburn vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
There's not much to separate these two teams offensively in terms of their overall numbers, but when you look at Auburn's shooting numbers on the road, you'll notice a big red flag. The Tigers' effective field goal percentage drops 10.9% when playing on the road compared to at home, one of the biggest home/road splits in all of college basketball.
I could look past that tonight if their defensive numbers were better than they are, but Auburn ranks 227th in defensive efficiency, while Tennessee ranks 33rd. Not only that, but the Tigers rank 190th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, which tells me the Volunteers are going to have plenty of success attacking the perimeter of this Auburn defense.
The lack of defense and terrible road splits give me no choice but to lay the points with Tennessee on its home court.
Pick: Tennessee -5.5 (-102) via FanDuel
