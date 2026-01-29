This Tennessee Football Player Slips Out of First Round in Recent NFL Mock Drafts

Colton Hood is one of the better players at the cornerback position in the NFL Draft. He has been fantastic and is one of the top players when it comes to the Tennessee branch of things. He is expected to be the second player selected from the Vols roster when Draft day comes, but will it be in the first round?

After many began to confirm they see Hood being selected between the 11-25 range, the stock for the talented prospect has seemingly dropped. Hood has been one of the names who have done well at the Reese's Senior Bowl, but after showing up and competing, he has dropped.

While many believe he could still see the first round, others have already dropped him as a day one pick and to the second day. Multiple outlets have confirmed this all while keeping Jermod McCoy in the top-15. In fact, both of the main outlets in this story believe that he is going to be selected by the same team.

Here is how the two mock drafts look, along with which team they believe McCoy will go to despite a guy like Hood falling out of the projected first round.

The Athletic

Jermod McCoy - Pick 11 Miami Dolphins

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) warms up during a Tennessee football practice, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"McCoy was considered one of the top cover cornerbacks entering the season after posting four interceptions and nine pass breakups in 2024. But he wound up missing the year while recovering from a torn ACL suffered last January, though he’s expected to be fine for his rookie season. The Dolphins allowed quarterbacks to complete an incredible 72 percent of pass attempts last season, so McCoy would help right away."

Yahoo Sports

Jermod McCoy - Pick 11 Miami Dolphins

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"McCoy is still in the running to be the first cornerback selected despite not playing this season due to a knee injury. The Dolphins could draft any position and it would make sense, but they could use a young cornerback with some pedigree. While quarterback and other position groups (like non-Jaylen Waddle wide receivers) are still question marks, McCoy would help new head coach Jeff Hafley have a reasonable answer at every position on his defense that will be tasked with carrying games during his maiden season in Miami."

