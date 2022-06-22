Skip to main content

Former Tennessee LB Aaron Willis Announces Transfer Destination

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Tennessee Volunteer linebacker Aaron Willis announced his decision to transfer from the program in late April. Now, a little over two months later, Willis has officially announced his new home to be Houston

 

In his time on Rocky Top, the Virginia native did not see the field much.

He was one of 51 players nationally named to the Butkus Award watch list and was a 2020 Under Armour All-America Game roster invitee.

After playing for three years at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, Willis transferred to Life Christian Academy for his senior year.

Prior to Willis’ decision to transfer, linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary doted on the sophomore during spring practice media availability.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I can’t leave out Aaron Willis,” Jean-Mary said. “He is another kid that didn't get a chance to go through spring and he has been a pleasant surprise. He is starting to look like he is more comfortable in the system we have and has been making plays every day."

Willis had plenty of promise coming out of high school and heading to Knoxville, but he was never able to make his way up the depth chart, even this spring. Willis has three years of eligibility remaining to use at Houston.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

D9E960A2-7851-4029-BC0C-3C5B4AD36AC6
Recruiting

North Carolina Receiver Nathan Leacock Talks Interest in Vols

By Matt Ray2 hours ago
Neyland Stadium
Football

Making The Case: Which Game On Tennessee's 2022 Schedule is the Most Important?

By Matt Ray and Jack Foster4 hours ago
90B9C586-38A0-4993-B8E5-0D669F9EBDF4
Football

Hendon Hooker Selected to Participate in Manning Passing Academy

By Matt RayJun 21, 2022
USATSI_17932279_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Where Kennedy Chandler is Projected to Land in Upcoming NBA Draft

By Jack FosterJun 21, 2022
Byron Young
Football

Volunteer Country's 2022 Tennessee Football Preseason Superlatives

By Matt RayJun 20, 2022
F9BB9A56-D5B8-43C3-8556-35F81F311971
Recruiting

Vols LB Target Jalen Smith Announces Commitment Date, Time

By Matt RayJun 19, 2022
7F8C1211-3CE7-401F-ADBA-EA903BD4A0D7
Recruiting

Prized DL T.J. Searcy Recaps Official Visit Weekend on Rocky Top

By Matt RayJun 19, 2022
A6945D6E-4261-45C1-A1A8-B70A8A4D52D4
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Land Bruising Back in Nevada Standout Will Stallings Jr.

By Matt RayJun 19, 2022