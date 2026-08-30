Former Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar Receives the Worst NFL News of His Young Career

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of talented players in the NFL, including some players at the quarterback position. One of the players who plays the gunslinger position and has played for the Vols in the past is Joey Aguilar, who is set for his first NFL season of his career, after being the starting quarterback for the Vols last season.

This was his lone season as a starter with the Vols, but he would later become a top draft target after attempting to win a court case that would allow him to stay with Tennessee through the 2026 season.

He wouldn't be selected in the NFL Draft, but he would find himself being one of the first players picked up following the draft, as he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was great for the young quarterback, but unfortunately it led to some bad news.

Joey Aguilar Waived By the Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) looks on after a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aguilar was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars following a great preseason effort, and the Jaguars have hopes that they can retain him for the practice squad. While this can seem to be fine, considering the Jaguars still want Aguilar around, this is awful news, considering he was one of the better players in the NFL when it comes to quarterbacking in the preseason.

He finished the three-game slate with a total of 187 passing yards, while only throwing three incomplete passes. This means he averaged just one incomplete pass in each game, while throwing a total of19 passes.

The quarterback also threw a touchdown pass without throwing an interception. This is great, considering the talented player did throw some key interceptions with the Vols a season ago.

Was Joey Aguilar Even Given a Fair Chance?

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter during preseason at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This leaves many to believe that he wasn't given a fair chance. Instead, the Jaguars made a trade on Saturday, one day removed from their efforts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This trade resulted in the addition of former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers as the backup behind expected starter Trevor Lawrence.

It seems reasonable that some teams will be looking to add a quarterback, and Aguilar may not even make it back to Jacksonville to be on the practice squad, which is something that is worth monitoring.

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