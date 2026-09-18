Former Tennessee Receiver Dominates on Thursday Night and is on Pace for a Historic Season

The NFL is entering its second week of the season, which kicked off with a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions. Not only was this a game that many were excited for this week, but one could argue that it was one of the games that was expected to be the highest-scoring among all games this season.

And let me tell you, it didn't disappoint.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) reacts to his touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this game, a former Tennessee football receiver finished the game with one of the biggest moments in the contest and is now on pace for a historic season. That player is Josh Palmer, who is in his second season with the Bills after spending the majority of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Palmer has always been a role player, and remains one for the Bills; however, the signs are now pointing to the fact that the former Vol could have his best season yet, as he is just days away from turning 27 years old.

Nov 7, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Josh Palmer during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Palmer's big moment came against the Lions in the first quarter, as the Bills led the game 7-0. Following some solid defense, Josh Allen and his squad took the field, and it wouldn't take long for the talented quarterback to deliver a strike to Palmer for a 43-yard touchdown. The clip is below.

Josh Allen goes deep to a WIDE OPEN Josh Palmer for SIX



DETvsBUF on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/hle75KIFVt — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2026

This was his only reception of the game, but his statement was made. He is now on pace for a historic season, which is something that Field Yates pointed out. The talented prospect is now at 77 receiving yards on two catches with two touchdowns, which means that he is on pace for a 17-touchdown season on just 17 receptions. He is also on pace for a 655-yard receiving season.

Josh Palmer’s current 2026 pace:



17 catches

655 receiving yards

17 receiving touchdowns pic.twitter.com/oOB3A6QpZ0 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 18, 2026

While this is unlikely to be the case moving forward, his contribution to this Bills offense is something that many Bills fans weren't ready for. He is now viewed as one of their better receivers and could be finding more receptions over time, along with the likes of Keon Coleman, DJ Moore, and, of course, Khalil Shakir.